While much of the focus around the Bengals this week has been the uncertainty of the quarterback situation, one person who won't be on the field has been cemented since the start of the week -- and that's star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. With the Cincinnati WR1 suspended following a spitting incident last week with Jalen Ramsey, Tee Higgins rises to that WR1 spot. And with Higgins catching passes from Joe Flacco, he should be in line for a heavy target share and given the Bengals' offensive success the majority of the season, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Higgins as one of its top picks for Week 12 anytime TD scorer bets at +120 odds. The model also has a few other top picks for Week 12 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Best Week 12 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+105)

The Raiders' rookie running back hasn't lived up to his No. 6 overall billing, but much of that can be attributed to the Las Vegas' offense faltering as a whole. When the Raiders are scoring, it's often Jeanty delivering those touchdowns as he's accounted for seven of the team's 16 trips to the end zone. Las Vegas plays the Browns, who do have a strong defense. But with Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback for Cleveland, there could be an increased likelihood of short drives and turnovers, leading to better field position. Jeanty has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games, and at plus money, the model likes his odds to find the end zone at home against a struggling Cleveland team.

Tee Higgins, Bengals (+120)

Higgins will be the focal point of the Bengals' offense with Ja'Marr Chase (suspension) out, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his last two games he played without Chase on the field. Higgins was a huge part of the game plan in each of his last three contests without Chase, averaging 134 yards in those three games, with more than 110 yards in each contest. Higgins also has a touchdown in four straight games this season. The Bengals' offense has been one of the most productive units in the league with either quarterback starting, and the model projects value in Higgins at +120 odds to score against the Patriots.

Mark Andrews, Ravens (+155)

Lamar Jackson reappeared on the injury report this week, but he is a full-go for Sunday, which is great for the entire Baltimore offense, but especially Andrews. The two have had a strong rapport throughout their eight-year career as they were both selected by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. Andrews has five touchdown receptions this season, all coming in the seven games Jackson has played. Andrews, who had 11 touchdowns last season, has scored in three straight games, last week on a 35-yard run on a rollout out of the tush-push formation on a trick play. He has four touchdowns over his last three games heading into a matchup against the Jets, who have the No. 27 scoring defense at 26.8 ppg allowed this season. The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites, so there should be plenty of Baltimore touchdown opportunities, and the model expects the Jackson-to-Andrews connection to shine again on Sunday.

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some top anytime touchdown scorer NFL player props for Week 12. Now, get NFL Week 12 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 12 NFL game, including Chiefs vs. Colts, Eagles vs. Cowboys and Patriots vs. Bengals. SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 116-90-2 (+2278) over his last 208 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 12 NFL picks.

The model has also built a five-leg Week 12 NFL parlay that would pay almost 25-1.