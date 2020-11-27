This column should probably be called best fades at this point. I tried to go big last week and pick five games and I look like a sucker again, winning just two of those contests. This is not my year when it comes to picking against the spread, yet I persist. The Show Must Go On as much as my struggle is very real to get back to the .500 mark. I don't love this week's slate of games, and there are some peculiar COVID-19 situations as well.

We are going to go back to basics here and just try to find a couple of games that catch our eye to try to get some solid footing under us again. It's been weeks since we had a good week. Thank goodness this is only an exercise in theory and not practice.

Seahawks (7-3) at Eagles (3-6-1)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -5 Bet Now

The Seahawks are far and away the better team here. The Eagles continue to struggle for an identity, their quarterback situation is at a crisis point, the coaching staff has had difficulty handling all of this and it looks with each week like this season will spiral out of their grasp even in the lowly NFC East. I don't think they're going to have much success slowing down Russell Wilson throwing the ball to mismatches all over the field. The Eagles probably aren't running the ball as much as they should in general and if they do in fact fall behind here like I suspect, then I can really see the issues compounding for Carson Wentz and their passing game. Seattle hasn't had big issues traveling to the east coast recently and I don't think the prime-time kickoff is going to work in the Eagles' favor here. This could be lopsided.

Pick: Seahawks -5.5

Which picks can you make with confidence this week, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Browns (7-3) at Jaguars (1-9)

Latest Odds: Browns -6 Bet Now

Sure, I would like this game even more if Myles Garrett was able to play in it, but regardless, I like the fight that Cleveland's defense showed without him last week and Mike Glennon will be a human statue behind a poor Jaguars offensive line. I don't see this quarterback change changing anything for Jacksonville except another quarterback gets beat up this week. The Browns are too physical for this opponent and they will absolutely move the ball up and down the field at will on the ground. I expect to see some double-digit point spreads in Jacksonville's future and I believe even with Cleveland's COVID situation there is value here getting them under a touchdown

Pick: Browns -6.5