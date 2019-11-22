Week 12 NFL best bets: Ravens buzzsaw roughs up Rams and more of Jason La Canfora's picks
Think Marcus Peters will have a big game? Jason La Canfora guarantees it
Can't buy a win these days. Lost an all-time bad beat last week with whatever the hell happened at the end of the Cardinals-49ers game. All the bad bounces and all the luck going in the opposite direction. Got to at least get back over .500 for the year this week. I'm keeping it relatively simple. 16-17-1 sucks.
Packers (+3) at 49ers
The 49ers are very beat up, including along the defensive line, which is the strength of the team. I'm not sold on them beating good teams in big spots and I'm not sold, in general, on home-field advantage this season. Green Bay can pound it on the ground and run play action and I could see this game getting lopsided, frankly. Too many beat up 49ers at the point of attack and too few fully healthy weapons for them.
Who'll cover the spread in Week 12? Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to pick every game, offer gambling advice and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Ravens (-3.5) at Rams
The Ravens are good for about 40 points a week. The Rams don't have the speed on defense to deal with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens secondary will swarm this depleted Rams passing game. Jared Goff is running into a buzzsaw here, and I guarantee you Marcus Peters has a big game. Baltimore isn't letting up on anyone these days in general and is blowing teams out by halftime. I see more of the same here.
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Brady questionable, expected to play
The longtime Patriots quarterback hasn't missed a game due to injury in more than a decade
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Browns' Landry questions appeals process
Landry doesn't understand why the league upheld the length of the suspensions for his teammates
-
Beckham has massive jersey collection
He has quite a wide variety of jerseys
-
Tom Brady felt miserable at 8-0
Tom Brady's frustrations might finally be starting to boil over
-
Week 12 NFL odds, ATS picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Colts at Texans: Key takeaways, more
The Texans' big plays lead to a 20-17 win over the Colts on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West