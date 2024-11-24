The NFL playoff picture is continuing to come into focus and the Week 12 NFL schedule should help separate contenders from pretenders. The Arizona Cardinals entered their bye week on a four-game winning streak and will try they continue that momentum in their return to action as the leaders of the NFC West. They'll visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with first place in the NFC West on the line, and Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the Week 12 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 2.5-point road favorites over the Chargers in the NFL spreads, up a half-point from the opener, in a battle between AFC contenders on Monday Night Football. The over-under for MNF is 50.5. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 12, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +13000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,029 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 12 NFL game. It is backing the Rams to cover comfortably as three-point home underdogs against the Eagles in a game with an over/under of 49. See AI picks for each Week 12 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 12 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Detroit (-7.5, 50.5) to cover in Indianapolis. The Lions cover in nearly 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is projected to be a top-12 wide receiver this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

The Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the season. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 12, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as its top running back, while Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is its top quarterback. Here are its complete Week 12 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 12 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 12, and one of its favorite picks is the Bears (+3.5, 39.5) covering at home against the Vikings on Sunday, which cashes in nearly 60% of simulations. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Jason La Canfora (29-21 over his last 50 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 12, including the Dolphins (-7.5, 46) to cover at home against the Patriots. La Canfora's NFL best bets for Week 12 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 81-37 since Week 4, has exact score predictions for all 13 games. He is high on the Ravens (-2.5, 50.5) to beat the Chargers, 30-21, on Monday Night Football, and is also calling for an underdog to pull off a surprising upset. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every Week 12 NFL game right here.

Rams vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football picks

The Los Angeles Rams (four-game winning streak) and Philadelphia Eagles (six-game winning streak) will try to stay hot on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Under (49) in that game, calling for 47 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. Meanwhile, NFL expert Matt Severance is on a 22-9 roll on Eagles games, and he has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has locked in its player props for players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Cooper Kupp. One of its top picks is Hurts going Over 217.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4-star rating. The AI PickBot is calling for Hurts to finish with 239. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.

Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football picks

These two AFC contenders are hungry to get back into the hunt in their respective divisions. SportsLine's model likes the Under (51) on MNF and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Mike Tierney, who is on a 52-22-2 roll on Ravens games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for MNF right here. Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable with a shoulder injury.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has locked in its player props for Monday Night Football. One of its top picks is Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers staying Under 58.5 receiving yards, which has earned a 4-star rating. The AI PickBot is calling for Flowers to finish with 41. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.