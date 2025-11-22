No team has a worst NFL spread record than Washington, but with it on a bye, you'll have to pick on other teams with your Week 12 NFL bets. Tennessee could be that squad as it has just one more ATS victory than the Commanders, and the Titans take on a Seattle team which has covered a league-high eight times, including being 5-0 ATS on the road as it will visit Tennessee. A thorough Week 12 NFL betting guide will look at trends like these, while also taking into account recent performances, injuries and more to allow you to be fully informed before making any NFL predictions.

Seahawks vs. Titans (+13.5), along with Steelers vs. Bears (-2.5) and Jaguars vs. Cardinals (+2.5), are the lone cross-conference games this week. Apart from making Week 12 NFL picks against the spread for them, the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, D.K. Metcalf, Caleb Williams and Travis Etienne could factor into NFL player props, plugged into Fantasy football lineups or be a part of your NFL DFS strategy. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 12, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 12 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Seahawks (-13.5, 40.5) covering against the Titans. The model has Seattle covering in nearly 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson as one of its top value picks at running back, while New Orleans' Chris Olave is among the best values at receiver for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 12 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Packers' Emmanuel Wilson as a top-10 Fantasy running back this week. Get his full Week 12 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Jaguars' Parker Washington is projected to be a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 12 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Ravens (-13.5, 44.5) covering versus the Jets, which cashes over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 12 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Larry Hartstein, who is 21-14 (+536) over his last 35 ATS picks in Patriots games, is backing New England (-7.5) to cover versus Cincinnati, who won't have Ja'Marr Chase (suspension) or Joe Burrow (toe) this week, despite Burrow return for some practice.

"Entering Week 12, the Bengals own the worst defense in the history of DVOA. Led by Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs and TreVeyon Henderson, the Pats should put up at least 27 points here. New England had extra rest and will be highly motivated to stay on top in the race for the AFC's top seed. Reeling Cincy won't have its top threat after Ja'Marr Chase was suspended." Hartstein's NFL best bets for Week 12 can be found here.

Rams vs. Buccaneers 'Sunday Night Football' picks

NFC contenders meet in primetime on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Rams host the Buccaneers (+6.5, 49.5). These teams have been trending in different directions recently with Tampa Bay dropping two straight, while Los Angeles has won five in a row. One of SportsLine's self-learning AI's top picks is that Baker Mayfield goes Over 242.5 passing yards.

Mayfield has stepped up against top defenses. He's cleared his passing line four times in his past five games against top 1/3 defenses, and the AI projects that he'll throw for 291 yards in this one. Get more 'Sunday Night Football' picks at SportsLine.

49ers vs. Panthers 'Monday Night Football' picks

Christian McCaffrey faces his former team when the 49ers host the Panthers on Monday. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is 49.5, up two points from the opening line. After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is backing the Niners to cover in well over 50% of simulations, making it an A-rated pick. Get more 'Monday Night Football' picks at SportsLine.