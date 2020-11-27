Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season started on Thanksgiving Da with Houston and Washington each winning their second game over a five-day span. Thanksgiving did not come without injuries, however, as Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin suffered a calf injury during Dallas' 41-16 loss to Washington. The Lions did not have running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) on Thursday, as both players were ruled out prior to Detroit's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

There are several notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into this weekend's games. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) is hoping to get back on the field after missing the last two games. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to face the Vikings -- his former team -- after missing last Sunday's game with a knee injury. Nick Foles may not be as fortunate, however, as the Bears' starting quarterback missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury. With Foles out, Mitchell Trubisky took all of the offensive reps, as the former first-round pick may start his first game since Week 3 when the Bears face the Packers on Sunday night.

With Sunday's games just two days away, here is a look at each NFL team's Week 12 injury reports. Several NFL teams were forced to cancel practice on Friday due to COVID-19.

Cardinals (-2.5) at Patriots

Cardinals: TBD

TBD Patriots: TBD

Panthers at Vikings (-4)

While Bridgewater will face his former team, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that he is pessimistic that McCaffrey will play after being limited during the week.

The Vikings will have safety Harrison Smith on Sunday after he missed practice time during the week. Minnesota will likely be without a pretty formidable offensive target in Irv Smith, who caught two touchdowns in the red zone during the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Lions.

Browns (-6.5) at Jaguars

With Ward out, Kevin Johnson, a six-year veteran, will likely make his third start of the season. Cleveland will continue to be without pass rusher Myles Garrett, who is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

While Minshew has not been ruled out, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced earlier this week that Mike Glennon will start against the Browns. With Chark and Conley out, Glennon will have to lean more on running back James Robinson and receiver Keelan Cole.

Chargers at Bills (-5.5)

With Ingram heading to the injured reserve on Friday, four-year veteran Isaac Rochell (who has 1.5 sacks and two starts this season) is slated to start in his place. Anthony Lynn indicated Friday that there's a chance the team could have cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who was activated from IR on Friday, and running back Austin Ekeler available on Sunday.

While the Bills will be without Brown and Ford, they will have cornerback Josh Norman, who returns after recently being being placed on the COVID-19 list. Brown's absence could lead to more opportunities for Gabriel Davis, who is currently fourth on the team in receiving yards and tied for second with two touchdown catches.

Raiders (-3) at Falcons

Raiders: TBD

TBD Falcons: TBD

Dolphins (-7) at Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that he will have to watch Tagovailoa's practice film before making a determination on who will start Sunday's game. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played the final two series of last Sunday's loss in Denver, threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Jets.

Giants (-5.5) at Bengals

Each player listed above was a full participant during Friday's practice. When specifically asked about Bernard, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that he is optimistic about his running back's status for Sunday.

Titans at Colts (-4)

While he has been listed as questionable, Rivers is expected to start in Sunday's game. Pascal was limited on Friday after missing the week's first two practices.

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens: TBD

TBD Steelers: TBD

The Ravens are currently away from their facility due to the team's ongoing COVID-19 situation. Thursday night's game has been postponed until Sunday. Pittsburgh canceled practice for a second consecutive day on Friday. The Steelers are waiting on the NFL to make an official ruling on whether or not Sunday's game will be played as currently scheduled.

Saints (-5.5) at Broncos

Saints: TBD

TBD Broncos: TBD

Denver canceled practice after a player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

49ers at Rams (-7.5)

49ers: TBD

TBD Rams: TBD

The Rams canceled practice after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results on Thursday that require additional testing.

Chiefs (-3) at Buccaneers

Chiefs: None

None Buccaneers: TBD

The Chiefs' offense will certainly welcome back the return of Watkins, who has not played since Week 5. Every player on the team's injury report was listed as practicing in full all week and none have final injury designations for this game.

Bears at Packers (-8.5)

Bears: TBD

TBD Packers: TBD

Seahawks (-5.5) at Eagles

Seahawks: TBD

TBD Eagles: TBD

