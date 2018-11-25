Week 12 NFL injuries, odds: Marcus Mariota good to go, A.J. Green downgraded to doubtful

The Bengals didn't have star receiver A.J. Green at practice this week, but they weren't ready to rule him out on Friday as Green was designated questionable to face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in a game you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). Green, who hasn't played since Week 8 due to a toe injury, was then downgraded to doubtful on Saturday, so he figures to sit out another week. His availability could have been the key to beating a quality Browns pass defense. Tyler Boyd caught just four of his 11 targets against the Ravens and might be better suited to a complementary role.

The Titans got a scare last week when Marcus Mariota was knocked out of the game and wasn't able to return. He was reported to have suffered a stinger, and immediately concern for Titans fans turned to earlier in the season when he couldn't grip a football properly and had to miss time. But Mariota practiced in full on Friday and Saturday and avoided a final injury tag, meaning he's set to start in a key division matchup against the first-place Texans. Tennessee desperately needs a win to stay in the AFC South race, and trying to get it without their starting quarterback would have been devastating.

The Patriots' final injury report came as a surprise this week, as Tom Brady is listed as questionable to play due to a knee injury and an illness. Brady, who hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008, didn't speak to reporters after missing practice on Friday. NFL Network reports Brady is expected to play on Sunday, though that's obviously not a guarantee at this point.

If Brady does suit up, he's expected to be throwing passes to Rob Gronkowski, who is listed as questionable to play with ankle and back injuries but indicated on Friday that he will return to action for the first time since Week 8. Gronk has caught just one TD this year and posted just one 100-yard effort, with both coming all the way back in Week 1.

We have all the injury report information you need below as well as some analysis on what it means for each matchup. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Jaguars (-3) at Bills



The Jags remain devastated at the tackle position and figure to start Ereck Flowers at left tackle against a talented Buffalo front. Dareus might not get the chance to face his former team due to his back issue, and his absence would likely open up the rushing attack for the Bills. Buffalo is finally getting rookie Josh Allen back at quarterback after a week of full practices, and he'll be in action for the first time since Week 6.

Raiders at Ravens (-10.5)

The Raiders could remain short-handed at receiver after Nelson was limited all week due to his back issue. With Nelson and Bryant out last week and Brandon LaFell suffering a torn Achilles during the game, Marcell Ateman led the team with 50 receiving yards, while Seth Roberts saw a team-high seven targets. Flacco remains sidelined for the Ravens, meaning Lamar Jackson will see his second career start in this matchup. Collins popped up on the injury report as a DNP on Thursday, and the team figures to play it safe with him in this matchup and lean on Week 11 breakout Gus Edwards.

49ers at Buccaneers (-3)

The 49ers remain without Garcon in the passing game, and this is a tough matchup for him to miss with how badly Tampa Bay has been getting beaten through the air. Goodwin was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday as well, so expect a healthy dose of George Kittle. Foster hasn't played since Week 8, but he's managed a limited participation in practice this week as he tries to return for this matchup. The Bucs continue to deal with key injuries on defense with David and Evans out and their top two pass-rushers questionable. Jackson practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be good to go for this matchup.

Giants at Eagles (-6)

Wynn was the only player on the Giants' injury report this week, and he was in fact ruled out Friday as he continues to recover from a concussion. The Eagles are devastated at the corner position, with three guys sidelined from the active roster and Douglas no better than 50-50 to play. That could leave the top three CBs as Chandon Sullivan, Cre'von Le'Blanc and De'Vante Bausby against Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

Browns at Bengals (-3)

The Browns are pretty healthy coming out of the bye, but they could be without two key starters after Njoku and Tretter drew questionable tags on Friday. However, neither has missed a game this year, so expect to see them out there on Sunday. The big news for the Bengals is that Green wasn't ruled out for this matchup, though none of the team's three questionable players practiced on Friday, so it appears the Bengals are being incredibly optimistic about the status of Green, Glenn and Kirkpatrick. In fact, Green was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday, so expect him to sit out another week.

Patriots (-10) at Jets

The big news is obviously Tom Brady not practicing on Friday and showing up as questionable on the injury report for this game. According to reports, he is expected to play, as is Gronk. The Jets were forced to start Josh McCown in their last game before the bye, and with Darnold not healthy enough to play, they'll have to do it again here. They lost that game at home to the Bills 41-10. Anderson was updated to limited participation on Friday before drawing the questionable tag, but Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is good to go.

Seahawks at Panthers (-3)

Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; WR Doug Baldwin (groin) QUESTIONABLE



LB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; WR Doug Baldwin (groin) QUESTIONABLE Panthers: WR Devin Funchess (back) DOUBTFUL; WR Torrey Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE



The Seahawks only have two players on the final injury report, but they're both pretty big names. Wright has dealt with injury issues all season, but Baldwin appeared to be close to 100 percent coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. He caught his first TD of the season last week while posting a season high of seven catches. The Panthers will have to lean on their young players at receiver with Funchess not practicing all week and Smith limited all week. That sets up the passing game to run through Greg Olsen, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Cam Newton (shoulder) was upgraded to full practice after being limited earlier in the week, and he's good to go as expected.

Dolphins at Colts (-7.5)

The Dolphins didn't slap Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and Laremy Tunsil (knee) with final injury tags despite being limited in practice all week. Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) was also limited all week, but he's ready to return after being sidelined since Week 5. The receiver group could be a problem for Miami, however, as Amendola and Parker were limited all week. If they can't go, that would make Brice Butler the No. 2 receiver behind Kenny Stills. The Colts are dealing at depth issues at tight ends, with two guys ruled out Friday and Alie-Cox downgraded to out on Saturday. Malik Hooker (hip) and Darius Leonard (ankle) were also downgraded to DNP on Friday but didn't get a final injury tag.

Cardinals at Chargers (-13)

The Cardinals are dealing with a plethora of injuries this week, with their left tackle and money linebacker both ruled out and three questionable players at defensive tackle after Peters was downgraded to a DNP on Friday. Iupati was also downgraded to limited, hurting his chances of suiting up. Gordon practiced in full on Wednesday but has been limited the rest of the week and is ultimately questionable to play on Sunday. With the Chargers favored by double digits, the team may want to consider giving him some extra rest and using Austin Ekeler (neck) as the primary ball-carrier after he was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury tag.

Steelers (-3) at Broncos

Gilbert remains sidelined for a fifth straight game, and now his replacement is in danger of missing this matchup with Fieler limited on Thursday and Friday. He was able to play through his pectoral injury last week, but if he sits, rookie Chukwuma Okorafor would be tasked with slowing down an excellent Broncos pass rush. While Marshall remains sidelined for the Denver defense, Roby was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is expected to play.

Packers at Vikings (-3)

The Packers are dealing with a bunch of injuries on defense, with two key members of the front seven already ruled out and three members of the secondary questionable. Graham was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday despite dealing with a broken thumb, and if he does suit up for this key matchup, it's an open question how effective he can be catching the ball. Cobb was limited all week in practice. While the Vikings will be without a couple of players on defense, Anthony Barr (hamstring) is ready to return to action for the first time since Week 7 after a week of full participation in practice. Adam Thielen (calf, back) is good to go as well despite being limited earlier in the week.

Titans at Texans (-6.5)

Titans: RB David Fluellen (knee), S Dane Cruikshank (knee) OUT; WR Taywan Taylor (foot) QUESTIONABLE



RB David Fluellen (knee), S Dane Cruikshank (knee) OUT; WR Taywan Taylor (foot) QUESTIONABLE Texans: WR Sammie Coates (illness), G Zach Fulton (shoulder), G Senio Kelemente (ankle), LB Duke Ejiofor (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE



The big news for the Titans is that Marcus Mariota is clear to start in this matchup after being knocked out of last week's loss with a stinger. He practiced in full on Friday and Saturday before avoiding a final injury tag. His offensive line is also good to go after Taylor Lewan (illness) and Ben Jones (shoulder) were upgraded to a full practice on Saturday. The Texans will have Keke Coutee (hamstring) after he had a full practice on Saturday.