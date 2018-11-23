Week 12 NFL injuries: Tom Brady, A.J. Green, Rob Gronkowski, Melvin Gordon questionable to play

The Bengals didn't have star receiver A.J. Green at practice this week, but they weren't ready to rule him out on Friday as Green was designated questionable to face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in a game you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). Green hasn't played since Week 8 due to a toe injury, and his availability could be the key to beating a quality Browns pass defense. Tyler Boyd caught just four of his 11 targets against the Ravens and might be better suited to a complementary role.

The Patriots' final injury report came as a surprise this week, as Tom Brady is listed as questionable to play due to a knee injury and an illness. Brady, who hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008, didn't speak to reporters after missing practice on Friday. NFL Network reports Brady is expected to play on Sunday, though that's obviously not a guarantee at this point.

If Brady does suit up, he's expected to be throwing passes to Rob Gronkowski, who is listed as questionable to play with ankle and back injuries but indicated on Friday that he will return to action for the first time since Week 8. Gronk has caught just one TD this year and posted just one 100-yard effort, with both coming all the way back in Week 1.

We have all the injury report information you need below as well as some analysis on what it means for each matchup. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Jaguars (-3) at Bills



The Jags remain devastated at the tackle position and figure to start Ereck Flowers at left tackle against a talented Buffalo front. Dareus might not get the chance to face his former team due to his back issue, and his absence would likely open up the rushing attack for the Bills. Buffalo is finally getting rookie Josh Allen back at quarterback after a week of full practices, and he'll be in action for the first time since Week 6.

Raiders at Ravens (-10.5)

Raiders: WR Martavis Bryant (knee) OUT; WR Jordy Nelson (knee), CB Leon Hall (back) QUESTIONABLE



WR Martavis Bryant (knee) OUT; WR Jordy Nelson (knee), CB Leon Hall (back) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: QB Joe Flacco (hip), OT James Hurst (back) OUT; RB Alex Collins (foot), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Tim Williams (ankle), LB Anthony Levine (ankle), CB Tavon Young (groin) QUESTIONABLE



The Raiders could remain short-handed at receiver after Nelson was limited all week due to his back issue. With Nelson and Bryant out last week and Brandon LaFell suffering a torn Achilles during the game, Marcell Ateman led the team with 50 receiving yards, while Seth Roberts saw a team-high seven targets. Flacco remains sidelined for the Ravens, meaning Lamar Jackson will see his second career start in this matchup. Collins popped up on the injury report as a DNP on Thursday, and the team figures to play it safe with him in this matchup and lean on Week 11 breakout Gus Edwards.

49ers at Buccaneers (-3)

The Bucs continue to deal with key injuries on defense with Curry, David and Evans sidelined, but Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) is good to go after full practices this week. Godwin didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday but managed a full practice on Friday before drawing a questionable tag. Peyton Barber (ankle, shoulder) was also upgraded to full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury tag.

Giants at Eagles (-6)

Wynn was the only player on the Giants' injury report this week, and he was in fact ruled out Friday as he continues to recover from a concussion. The Eagles are devastated at the corner position, with three guys sidelined from the active roster and Douglas no better than 50-50 to play. That could leave the top three CBs as Chandon Sullivan, Cre'von Le'Blanc and De'Vante Bausby against Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

Browns at Bengals (-3)

The Browns are pretty healthy coming out of the bye, but they could be without two key starters after Njoku and Tretter drew questionable tags on Friday. However, neither has missed a game this year, so expect to see them out there on Sunday. The big news for the Bengals is that Green wasn't ruled out for this matchup, though none of the team's three questionable players practiced on Friday, so it appears the Bengals are being incredibly optimistic about the status of Green, Glenn and Kirkpatrick.

Patriots (-10) at Jets

Patriots: TE Dwayne Allen (knee) OUT; QB Tom Brady (knee, illness), RB Sony Michel (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), G Shaq Mason (calf), S Nate Ebner (knee) QUESTIONABLE



TE Dwayne Allen (knee) OUT; QB Tom Brady (knee, illness), RB Sony Michel (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), G Shaq Mason (calf), S Nate Ebner (knee) QUESTIONABLE Jets: QB Sam Darnold (foot) OUT; LG James Carpenter (shoulder), S Marcus Maye (shoulder, thumb) DOUBTFUL; WR Robby Anderson (ankle), OLB Brandon Copeland (elbow) QUESTIONABLE



The big news is obviously Tom Brady not practicing on Friday and showing up as questionable on the injury report for this game. According to a report, he is expected to play, as is Gronk. The Jets were forced to start Josh McCown in their last game before the bye, and with Darnold not healthy enough to play, they'll have to do it again here. They lost that game at home to the Bills 41-10. Anderson was updated to limited participation on Friday before drawing the questionable tag, but Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is good to go.

Seahawks at Panthers (-3)

Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; WR Doug Baldwin (groin) QUESTIONABLE



LB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; WR Doug Baldwin (groin) QUESTIONABLE Panthers: WR Devin Funchess (back) DOUBTFUL; WR Torrey Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE



The Seahawks only have two players on the final injury report, but they're both pretty big names. Wright has dealt with injury issues all season, but Baldwin appeared to be close to 100 percent coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. He caught his first TD of the season last week while posting a season high of seven catches. The Panthers will have to lean on their young players at receiver with Funchess not practicing all week and Smith limited all week. That sets up the passing game to run through Greg Olsen, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Cam Newton (shoulder) was upgraded to full practice after being limited earlier in the week, and he's good to go as expected.

Dolphins at Colts (-7.5)

The Dolphins didn't slap Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and Laremy Tunsil (knee) with final injury tags despite being limited in practice all week. Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) was also limited all week, but he's ready to return after being sidelined since Week 5. The receiver group could be a problem for Miami, however, as Amendola and Parker were limited all week. If they can't go, that would make Brice Butler the No. 2 receiver behind Kenny Stills. The Colts are dealing at depth issues at tight ends, with two guys out and Alie-Cox downgraded to DNP on Friday. Malik Hooker (hip) and Darius Leonard (ankle) were also downgraded to DNP on Friday but didn't get a final injury tag.

Cardinals at Chargers (-13)

Cardinals: WR Chad Williams (ankle), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest) S Rudy Ford (heel) OUT; TE John Phillips (knee), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (heel, back), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Olson Pierre (ankle), S Budda Baker (knee), K Phil Dawson (hip) QUESTIONABLE



WR Chad Williams (ankle), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest) S Rudy Ford (heel) OUT; TE John Phillips (knee), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (heel, back), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Olson Pierre (ankle), S Budda Baker (knee), K Phil Dawson (hip) QUESTIONABLE Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring, knee), WR Tyrell Williams (quad), DT Brandon Mebane (NIR) QUESTIONABLE



The Cardinals are dealing with a plethora of injuries this week, with their left tackle and money linebacker both ruled out and three questionable players at defensive tackle after Peters was downgraded to a DNP on Friday. Iupati was also downgraded to limited, hurting his chances of suiting up. Gordon practiced in full on Wednesday but has been limited the rest of the week and is ultimately questionable to play on Sunday. With the Chargers favored by double digits, the team may want to consider giving him some extra rest and using Austin Ekeler (neck) as the primary ball-carrier after he was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury tag.

Steelers (-3) at Broncos

Steelers: OT Marcus Gilbert (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) OUT; OT Matt Feiler (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE



OT Marcus Gilbert (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) OUT; OT Matt Feiler (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE Broncos: LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle) OUT; CB Bradley Roby (concussion) QUESTIONABLE



Gilbert remains sidelined for a fifth straight game, and now his replacement is in danger of missing this matchup with Fieler limited on Thursday and Friday. He was able to play through his pectoral injury last week, but if he sits, rookie Chukwuma Okorafor would be tasked with slowing down an excellent Broncos pass rush. While Marshall remains sidelined for the Denver defense, Roby was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is expected to play.

Packers at Vikings (-3)

TBA Vikings: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), TE David Morgan (knee), LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (groin) OUT



While the Vikings will be without a couple of players on defense, Anthony Barr (hamstring) is ready to return to action for the first time since Week 7 after a week of full participation in practice. Adam Thielen (calf, back) is good to go as well despite being limited earlier in the week.

Titans at Texans (-6.5)

