Week 12 NFL picks: Packers upset Vikings, Steelers fall to Broncos and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

Reality hit last week.

My best bets, after an impressive three-week run, crapped out. I went 1-4 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. That dropped my season record to 26-26-3.

That's not good enough.

After going 11-4 the previous three weeks, the 1-4 last week was a bit of a surprise. I liked a lot of those games, but it just didn't work out.

This week, I considered the three Thanksgiving Day games, but forgot to put my picks in on time. I would certainly have had the Lions, so the pick-six late by Eddie Jackson to get the cover for the Bears would have been infuriating.

Maybe it's a sign that good things are coming this week.

Let's hope so.

You can listen to Prisco break down the entire Week 12 slate with Will Brinson and R.J. White on the Pick Six Podcast:

Jaguars (-3) at Bills

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

I am a bit concerned about the motivation for the Jaguars here, but I think they will show up and play hard. Their defense against the Bills offense is a major mismatch. That will be the difference here and they will do enough on offense to win it. Lay the points.

Giants (+6) at Eagles

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Eagles haven't played well as of late, while the Giants have won two straight to show some life. I think the Giants will be able to have success on offense and find a way to win a shootout. Eli Manning will light up the Eagles.

Dolphins (+7.5) at Colts

Game info: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Colts have played well the past month and Andrew Luck has put up some nice numbers. But the Dolphins are coming off a bye and have had time to prepare for this one. They also get Ryan Tannehill back. Look for the Dolphins to hang around. Take the points.

Game info: 4:25 p.m ET, CBS

The Steelers are playing consecutive road games and didn't look great beating Jacksonville last week. I think the Broncos will have some steam after beating the Chargers on the road last week. The Broncos defense will limit Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Lindsay will have a good day for the Broncos. Upset coming.

Packers (+3.5) at Vikings

Game info: 8:20 p.m., NBC

The Packers are a bit banged up on defense, but the Minnesota offensive line is terrible. So it evens out some. I think this will come down to the two quarterbacks and Aaron Rodgers will be better than Kirk Cousins. The Packers win it outright.