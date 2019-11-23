Week 12 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Some of the biggest matchups of the season are on tap for Week 12 in the NFL. Sunday kicks off with the 8-2 Seahawks heading to Philadelphia to face a 5-5 Eagles team that continues to deal with a slew of injuries but remains dangerous each and every week. The late afternoon slate features the league's No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense locking horns as the 6-4 Cowboys head to Foxborough to face the 9-1 Patriots.

On Sunday night, the drama continues with two of the best teams in the NFC squaring off in a game with implications for home-field advantage, with the 8-2 Packers going west to San Francisco to battle the 9-1 49ers. Finally, Monday night brings an 8-2 Ravens squad with Super Bowl aspirations to Los Angeles to face the defending NFC champions, a 6-4 Rams squad hoping to find a spark on the offensive side of the ball.

Enjoy our run through of Week 12, and good luck in your games!

Dolphins at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Browns -10.5, O/U 44.5



Current: Browns -10.5, O/U 45.5

"Nothing could be sexier than a matchup of the Browns and Dolphins in Week 12, right? I actually think this could be a very interesting game, however, because of the attrition that's hit both defenses over the last week or so. The Browns' situation is well-documented: Myles Garrett is suspended for the rest of the season. He won't be back on the field this week against Miami. That takes away the Browns' No. 1 pass rusher. Also missing will be Larry Ogunjobi, the Browns' top interior defensive lineman. That's a problem. The Dolphins just put Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on injured reserve this week, so an already depleted defense is even thinner. This is a big-time, get-right spot for the Browns offense, especially Odell Beckham. If Cleveland gets a lead, expect a hefty dose of Nick Chubb, who is capable of ripping off long touchdown runs. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a points-scoring zombie who will be leading meaningless scoring drives when there's nothing but cockroaches roaming the earth." -- Will Brinson on why the Over in this matchup is one of his best bets

Broncos at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Bills -5, O/U 36.5



Current: Bills -3.5, O/U 37

"Ready for an upset? While I love the Bills' third ranked scoring defense, I don't have faith in Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen having success against Denver's fifth ranked pass defense. Conversely, I do think the Broncos' offense will carry over some of the momentum they gained during last Sunday's near victory in Minnesota." -- Bryan DeArdo on why he's picking the Broncos to upset the Bills

Steelers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Steelers -6.5, O/U 39.5



Current: Steelers -6.5, O/U 38

"Can you think of a game you want to watch less this week? Well, that's a good way to hunt for an Under. The reason you don't want to watch this game is that both of these teams stink. They've both been reduced to backup quarterbacks, and while Mason Rudolph has been playing most of the season, he hasn't been playing well. The Steelers are banged up at receiver with both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and we don't know the status of James Conner. This is going to be an ugly, boring game between two teams that are familiar with one another. If you're a Red Zone viewer on Sunday, you might see three plays from this game." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Under in this game is one of his best bets

Giants at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Bears -6, O/U 40.5



Current: Bears -6, O/U 40.5

"The Mitch Trubisky experience seems to be coming to a close in Chicago. The Bears quarterback was put on the shelf in the final moments of their loss to the Rams in Week 11 and, while head coach Matt Nagy noted a hip injury, it had the feel of a benching for the former No. 2 overall pick. How the Bears handle Trubisky going forward is anyone's guess, but I think this situation gets worse before it gets better. They're reeling off that loss, while the Giants have enjoyed their bye week. New York hasn't had a season to remember, but they have enough weapons to put up points against Chicago. As long as Daniel Jones doesn't turn the ball over -- something that has been a big issue for him this season -- I don't see Trubisky lighting up what is a subpar Giants defense." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he thinks the Giants will not just win, but win by double digits

Raiders at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Raiders -3.5, O/U 47



Current: Raiders -3, O/U 46.5

"The Jets' defense against the run is excellent, which will be crucial in this matchup versus Josh Jacobs. Sam Darnold has had two good games in a row, he's got capable receivers in Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder, and this will be tough for Oakland traveling east as a favorite in an early start. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Jets are one of his best bets

Panthers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Saints -9.5, O/U 47.5



Current: Saints -9.5, O/U 46.5

Many people will be using the Browns this week, but I would avoid them for a few reasons. For one, they could easily be distracted after a week of coverage on the brawl, Myles Garrett's suspension and subsequent appeal, and a rematch with Pittsburgh on tap next week. Also, the Dolphins aren't a normal bad team, in that Ryan Fitzpatrick can make them competitive in any game. They're an underdog worth considering on the moneyline in good matchups, and that could apply this week with the Browns' D-line decimated. As for the Saints, they're back on track after an easy win last week and facing a Panthers team that has stumbled after a quality first month with Kyle Allen at quarterback. If you have them, use them this week as you're not going to trust them at Atlanta next week or against the 49ers after that.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Falcons -4, O/U 53



Current: Falcons -3.5, O/U 52

"Fun fact: The past eight Buccaneers games have all gone over. The last time a Buccaneers game went under? Week 2. Overall, eight of the Buccaneers' 10 games have gone over. It's not difficult to understand why. It has a lot to do with Jameis Winston. Even though Winston has thrown for the third-most yards and fourth-most touchdowns, he also leads the league in interceptions by a wide margin and he's tied for second in fumbles. Add in the Buccaneers' below-average defense (22nd in DVOA) and you've got a formula designed to hit the Over. The Falcons, who are surging with four takeaways and 11 sacks in their past two games, should be able to coax a familiar performance out of Winston. And with Matt Ryan back and healthy, the Falcons should be able to put up points against the Buccaneers' defense." Sean Wagner-McCough on why the Over is one of his best bets

Lions at Redskins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Lions -3.5, O/U 42



Current: Lions -3.5, O/U 40.5

"With Matt Stafford out, this is a game matching Jeff Driskel against Dwayne Haskins. Oh, boy. The Lions showed some fight last week against Dallas, while the Redskins showed little against the Jets. I will go with Driskel here -- even on the road." -- Pete Prisco on why he thinks the Lions will win by double digits

Seahawks at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Eagles -2.5, O/U 49



Current: Eagles -1, O/U 48

"The normally great Eagles offensive line could be in for some trouble this week, as Lane Johnson has been ruled out and rookie Andre Dillard, a natural left tackle, is slated to fill in. The Seahawks will be fresh coming off their bye, and I like that we're following a good trend of road teams off the bye here. The Eagles defense has taken a big step forward over the last three weeks, but the offenses of the Pats, Bears and Bills aren't on the caliber of Russell Wilson's unit, which is first in pass DVOA and fourth overall. Don't fret the schedule change either, as Seattle is 9-1 in its last 10 games at 1 p.m. ET." -- R.J. White on why the Seahawks on one of his SuperContest picks

Jaguars at Titans



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Titans -3, O/U 41.5



Current: Titans -3.5, O/U 41.5

Pete Prisco: "I like the Under ... Jacksonville gave up over 200 (rushing) yards (each of) the last two weeks. We know what the Titans are gonna do; they're gonna pound Derrick Henry. ... This Jacksonville defense is not good enough unless they have the want-to, and last week against the Colts, they didn't have the want-to. I'm not sure they're going to have it here. Give me the Under in this game."

R.J. White: "480 rushing yards allowed in the last two games is the exact number. That is terrible. The defense showed they had no interest in defending the run ... I would lean to the Titans here. Tennessee is coming off a massive rushing game themselves, they're probably going to do the same thing this week. It worked, it helped them beat the Chiefs ... I think [Prisco has] the Titans too on our website, so if Brinson likes them maybe it goes in our parlay?"



Prisco: "Remember last time they were in Nashville, they quit on a Thursday night. Remember: [Henry] went 99 yards and they were bouncing off him, and they quit."

White: "Four touchdowns in that game."

Will Brinson: "Do you think they've quit now?"

Prisco: "No, not yet. [Doug Marrone] put them in pads this week, that's usually a sign you'll be in pads next week unless you go out and tackle somebody. I think they back in there and play better, and that this will be a low-scoring game."

Cowboys at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Patriots -6.5, O/U 46



Current: Patriots -6, O/U 44.5

"This might not be the best game of the week on paper -- that honor probably goes to Packers-49ers -- but this is definitely the most fascinating game. For one, although you might not know it by their 9-1 record, the Patriots have been struggling on offense. ... As for the Cowboys, they're one of the few teams in the NFL that can actually attack the Patriots defense the way that the Ravens did; you know, the one team that actually beat the Patriots this year. The Cowboys have the quarterback, the running back and the wide receivers to be able to move the ball on New England, and the scary part for the Patriots is that the Cowboys offense might have more talent than Baltimore's (the Ravens offense is definitely better coached, but the Cowboys probably have more overall talent)." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Cowboys to pull off the upset over the Patriots

Breech is 10-0 picking Patriots games this year but willing to risk that perfect record by going with the Cowboys. See the rest of his picks, including his lock of the week, in his Tuesday column.

Packers at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: 49ers -3, O/U 45.5



Current: 49ers -3, O/U 47.5

On Sunday night, the Packers and 49ers square off in the biggest NFC matchup of the season, and when it comes to picking Green Bay games, I happen to have a great track record. Dating back the last few years, I'm on a 30-6 against the spread run picking for or against the Packers.

Ravens at Rams

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Open: Ravens -3, O/U 46.5



Current: Ravens -3, O/U 46.5

When it comes to picking Ravens games, SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has been absolutely locked in. Not only has the veteran sportswriter nailed each of his last seven ATS picks for or against the Ravens, but he's also on a 10-0 run on all picks made in Ravens games.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!