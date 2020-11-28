The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the NFL schedule once again, with the Steelers' big rematch with the Ravens being moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday as Baltimore battles an outbreak in its organization. Several other teams have had to deal with positive tests and canceled practices throughout the week as well with players coming and going from the COVID reserve list. If the schedule holds, we're looking at primetime matchups with playoff implications on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. What could be more exciting than that?

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 12, and good luck in your games! All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Chargers at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Bills -4.5 Bet Now

"I like the Bills a lot. With the Dolphins losing last week, Buffalo can put some distance between them in the AFC East race. Josh Allen should have a huge game against this Chargers' defense. Buffalo is rested and should win by at least a touchdown." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Bills are one of his best bets

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is on a 38-24-1 run with his best bets dating back to last year. Check out the other teams that made the grade in his best bet parlay by heading over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Bills (-5.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Bills

Dolphins at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Dolphins -6.5 Bet Now

"The Jets have been competitive in their last few games as the offense gets healthier and healthier, and now they're getting Sam Darnold back for this game. That makes them a massive value play against a Dolphins offense that has not looked good despite putting together a five-game win streak before Sunday's loss in Denver. Teams have been able to run all over the Dolphins, but a mediocre Broncos passing attack had no issues carving them up last week either. With Tua Tagovailoa struggling enough to get benched in-game for performance reasons, this has a great chance of being the Jets' first win of the season." -- R.J. White on why the Jets are one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 12 NFL picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-7) at Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Dolphins Jets Dolphins Jets

Cardinals at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2 Bet Now

"I expect the Cardinals to snap their 0-3 ATS streak against New England on Sunday. The Patriots had tremendous problems containing Deshaun Watson in Week 11 and those same issues could arise with Kyler Murray, who has a similar skillset and is currently playing at a higher level. Even if they try to apply a bit more pressure onto Murray than they did Watson, his speed should be able to get him out of whatever the Patriots throw his way. Together, Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a former Patriots quarterback once upon a time, are 8-3-2 on the road and are 5-1 ATS in the Eastern Time Zone." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

Sully is already bouncing back from a down Week 11 with two winners on Thursday. See who else he likes and all his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-2.5) at Patriots Cardinals Patriots Cardinals Cardinals Patriots Patriots Patriots Cardinals

Giants at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Giants -6 Bet Now

"Rookie phenom Joe Burrow tore the MCL and ACL in his left knee last week. He will now undergo reconstructive surgery, and rehab for 2021. Burrow was the main reason this Bengals team was competitive, as he threw for 300 or more yards a total of five times in his first nine games. That's tied for the second-most in NFL history by a rookie. With Burrow now sidelined, the Bengals will turn to Brandon Allen at quarterback after Ryan Finley completed just 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards and an interception. I don't think this is much of a discussion, you're going to have to ride with the Giants this week. With Burrow now gone for the year and Joe Mixon on IR, this Bengals team is going to be one of the worst in the league. The Giants aren't going to be competing for a Super Bowl this year, but they are a touchdown better than the Bengals." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Giants are one of his best bets

Dajani has cooled off after a blazing-hot start to the season but is still 10 games over .500 against the spread on the year. Get all of his Week 12 picks and final score predictions in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants (-5.5) at Bengals Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants

Raiders at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Raiders -3 Bet Now

"This line isn't high enough. And neither is the over/under, assuming that Julio Jones plays. If Julio is in the lineup, we're getting 60 points inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta can't stop anyone, the Raiders pass rush isn't that great and both teams will push the ball downfield when they're not trying to force feed the running backs they invested in. We may be sleeping on the free money that is Darren Waller's catches. He's on pace for 132 targets as a tight end. Let's ride this thing all the way down." -- Will Brinson on why the Raiders are one of his best bets

Brinson also loves the Over on the total and the Over on Darren Waller's catches as best bets from this game. See all his best bets for every Week 12 game in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders (-3) at Falcons Falcons Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Falcons Raiders

Browns at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Browns -7 Bet Now

"Sure, I would like this game even more if Myles Garrett was able to play in it, but regardless, I like the fight that Cleveland's defense showed without him last week and Mike Glennon will be a human statue behind a poor Jaguars offensive line. I don't see this quarterback change changing anything for Jacksonville except another quarterback gets beat up this week. The Browns are too physical for this opponent and they will absolutely move the ball up and down the field at will on the ground. I expect to see some double-digit point spreads in Jacksonville's future and I believe even with Cleveland's COVID situation there is value here getting them under a touchdown." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Browns are one of his best bets

La Canfora has one other best bet for Week 12, and you can check it out in the NFL insider's Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-6.5) at Jaguars Browns Browns Jaguars Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns

Panthers at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Vikings -3 Bet Now

"Call me crazy but I'm going with Carolina. The Vikings seem to have their stuff together but Teddy Bridgewater has been eyeing this game ever since the schedule came out. I like the fight this Carolina team has, and I think they took a step in the right direction last week to fix their third-down woes on defense." -- Jonathan Jones on why he's taking the Panthers to pull off the upset

Jones is 104-55-1 on the season with his straight up picks after his first losing week of the year but did nail both the Thanksgiving winners. Check out all of the NFL insider's picks in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Vikings (-4) Vikings Vikings Panthers Vikings Panthers Vikings Vikings Vikings

Titans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

"This game will mark the fourth time in six weeks that the Titans have played one of the best defenses in football and in the other three games -- against the Steelers, Bears and Colts -- the Titans were held under 300 yards each time. On the other hand, the Colts went up and down the field on Tennessee and put up their second-highest offensive total of the season (430 yards) in the first meeting. The biggest question for the Colts is whether or not Philip Rivers can play after injuring his toe on Sunday. Since I have no idea whether he'll be playing this week, I'm going with two picks. Also, I should start making two picks on every game, because then I'd never get one wrong." -- John Breech on why he thinks the outcome depends on Rivers playing



Breech has the Colts winning by three if Rivers is under center but the Titans winning by three if he can't go, so check the inactive list on Sunday before putting in your bets. Check out the rest of Breech's Week 12 picks in his Tuesday column, and be sure to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter to get more Breech in your inbox all week long.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Colts (-4) Colts Colts Colts Titans Titans Colts Titans Titans

Saints at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Saints -6.5 Bet Now

Pete Prisco: "Don't you think [the Saints] come down a little bit this week, R.J.? They play a division rival -- and granted the Falcons aren't good -- but it was Taysom Hill, and you rise up your game and try to cover for him. And now you go out on the road in the altitude -- I don't know, I just think it's a tough scenario."

R.J. White: "But what does coming down look like? Does it look like 10 points, 13 points? Does it look like 17, 20 points?"

Prisco: "But even in that game, as dominant as they were, the Falcons had the ball to cut it to a one-score lead. Remember, they hit the fourth-down play to Julio (Jones), could have cut it to a one-score game if they go in there. And so, it was dominant on defense, but it wasn't dominant on offense, and that's why I think they could lose [to Denver]. We'll see, I just think Denver's defense is playing really well."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-5.5) at Broncos Broncos Broncos Saints Saints Broncos Saints Broncos Saints

49ers at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Rams -6.5 Bet Now

"The Rams impressed while beating Tampa Bay on the road Monday night but now face a division rival coming off a bye on a short week. That's tough, even if the 49ers are banged up. I think the Rams will win the game with a late score, but the 49ers will hang around. It's close." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the 49ers covering but the Rams getting the win

Prisco weathered a tough ATS week overall with a 3-3 record on his best bets, putting him at 40-25-1 on the year for his Pick Six Podcast best bets. You can see all his Week 12 picks and final score predictions in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Rams (-7.5) 49ers Rams 49ers Rams 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Chiefs at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Chiefs -3 Bet Now

"I know it's dangerous to say it, but I think we've seen the beginning of the decline phase for Tom Brady. Or at least an acceleration of the decline phase. He's playing in an offense in which Bruce Arians wants him to bomb the ball down the field, but his accuracy doing so has been missing. The Tampa offense still ranks eighth in DVOA, but it's been trending in the wrong direction lately, and I have a hard time imagining that Brady will be able to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the best offense in the NFL." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Chiefs are one of his best bets

Fornelli is coming off a winless Week 11 with his best bets and looking to bounce back strong. You can see the rest of his Week 12 best bets in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3) at Bucs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Bears at Packers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Packers -9.5 Bet Now

I'm the top-ranked NFL expert over at SportsLine thanks to a 33-23-3 ATS run that includes two winners on Thanksgiving, and I've got a strong pick in this game. And not only am I on a good run in recent weeks overall, but I've nailed Packers ATS picks for several years, going 40-10 in my last 50 ATS picks involving Packers games.

I'm leaning to the Under on this game, but if you want to see which side of the Bears-Packers spread I love this week, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Packers (-8.5) Packers Bears Packers Packers Packers Bears Bears Packers

Seahawks at Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -5.5 Bet Now

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players.

Tierney has been particularly strong in Seahawks games, putting together a 16-7 ATS record in his last 23 picks for or against the Seahawks. He's leaning to the Under in this matchup, but you can find his spread pick for Seahawks-Eagles by heading over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-5.5) at Eagles Seahawks Seahawks Eagles Seahawks Seahawks Eagles Seahawks Seahawks

Ravens at Steelers



Time: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

This game has already been postponed twice, and the Ravens will be extremely shorthanded with several players testing positive for COVID-19, including Lamar Jackson. William Hill had yet to hang a new line for the game as of Friday night after it ranged from Steelers -3.5 to -4.5 earlier in the week, but suffice to say that the absence of Jackson will have a big impact on the line, with the Steelers likely double-digit favorites or close to it by the time the game kicks off, if it does.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Steelers (-4) Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers Steelers

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!