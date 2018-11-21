Week 12 NFL odds, picks: Steelers beat Broncos, Packers get by Vikings, Browns upset Bengals

The playoff picture is starting to take shape and the Colts are our dark-horse favorites. They started the season 1-5, have reeled off four straight, and their schedule sets up for a late-season run at some January football.

Meanwhile, the Steelers hold on to the No. 2 seed in the AFC for another week with a win over the Broncos, the Packers' postseason hopes remain alive with a huge win over the Vikings, and the Browns win two in a row for the first time 2014, and in the process put a damper on the Bengals' wild-card chances.

Alright, let's get to all the games below.

LAST WEEK: 8-5

OVERALL RECORD: 98-61-2

Chicago (-3.5) at Detroit

Game info: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Bears are coming off their most impressive win of the season and while Mitchell Trubisky wasn't flawless, he at times looked capable of becoming the franchise quarterback general manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he drafted him second overall in 2017. Unfortunately, a right-shoulder injury will limit Trubisky ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Lions and there's apparently a pretty good chance backup Chase Daniel is forced into duty. But Daniel knows coach Matt Nagy's offense well from their time together in Kansas City and at this stage of their respective careers, Daniel could be more consistent than Trubisky. Added bonus: Chicago owns the league's best defense. Either way, this is a huge NFC North matchup with playoff implications.

Pick: Bears 17, Lions 10

Washington at Dallas (-7.5)

Game info: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

While the Bears might be without Trubisky for a game, the Redskins won't have Alex Smith for the rest of the season after he broke two bones in his leg during Sunday's loss to the Texans. That means backup Colt McCoy who, prior to Sunday, hadn't attempted a pass in a regular-season game since 2015, will be under center. But there's good news as Washington tries to hold on to its one-game lead over Dallas in the division: Coming into this season, the Redskins had lost six of their last seven meetings with the Redskins. But on Oct. 27, 2014, McCoy led a two-win team into AT&T Stadium and beat the 6-1 Cowboys then led by Tony Romo. Put another way: the moment won't be too big McCoy, who, according to former teammate DeAngelo Hall, has won the confidence of coach Jay Gruden. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak and this game could determine who wins the division. Dallas hasn't been to the playoffs since 2016, Dak Prescott's rookie season, and after a slow start, everything seems to be coming together for this team.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Redskins 21

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13)

Game info: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Falcons' season isn't officially over but we all know how this ends. The Saints have scored at least 45 points in each of the last three games and have a strong case that they're the NFL's best team, over both the Rams and the Chiefs. And unlike L.A. and Kansas City, New Orleans' defense has improved in recent weeks, allowing just 14 points to the Bengals in Week 10 and seven points to the Eagles last Sunday. Still, the Falcons are 3-3 in their last three meetings (including two wins in New Orleans), and the average margin of defeat has been 6.7 points. That could change on Thursday.

Pick: Saints 38, Falcons 28

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-3)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Hue Jackson didn't magically fix the Bengals' porous defense in Sunday's loss to the Ravens and now the upstart Browns, fresh off their bye, come to town. When Cleveland last took the field, it scored 28 points in a win over the Falcons and the expectation is that this team, now led by interim coach Gregg Williams, will keep getting better. The defense has been tenacious all season but the offense has looked much better in recent weeks. The Bengals aren't in must-win mode but they're close. This game is one they should win and if they can get to nine wins they'll have a chance to earn a wild-card spot.

Pick: Browns 20, Bengals 17

Seattle at Carolina (-3.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Seahawks just might be a playoff team. Seemed like an odd thing to say just a few months ago, after they had dismantled the Legion of Boom, did nothing to address the offensive line, and decided a running back was their most pressing draft need. Well, the defense has been really good, the offensive line has been even better (at least relative to expectations) and Rashaad Penny has shown glimpses of first-round talent in recent weeks. Seattle is coming off a tough win over Green Bay while Carolina, after giving up 52 points to Pittsburgh in Week 10, found a way to lose to Detroit last Sunday. That's not the sign of a playoff team, though the Panthers could easily turn things around with a win this week.

Pick: Panthers 24, Seahawks 23

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-3.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The game of musical chairs continues in Tampa Bay and Jameis Winston has once again been installed as the starter. For how long, who knows? But it's his job for now. He's started three games this season and had eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Bucs will have to decide before March whether Winston is worth more than $20 million in 2019, otherwise they could be in the market for their next franchise quarterback. The 49ers already have their franchise QB, but Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in September and Nick Mullens is now under center. For both teams, the playoffs aren't happening in 2018, but they can use the next six weeks to figure out which players they want on the roster in 2019.

Pick: Buccaneers 35, 49ers 28

Oakland at Baltimore (-10.5)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Have we seen Joe Flacco play his last game in Baltimore? Rookie Lamar Jackson was an exciting change of pace in his debut against the Bengals, and while he ran the ball 27 times, he avoided those big hits that eventually derailed Robert Griffin III's career. And now the Ravens have a chance to win two in a row for the first time since September. The Raiders are also coming off a much-needed win -- just their second of the season -- but they remain one of the NFL's worst teams as Jon Gruden goes about refashioning this group. A victory on Sunday would be the biggest of season for Gruden. It's more likely, however, that Oakland has already won its last game; the schedule down the stretch is tough and the Raiders have too many holes on both sides of the ball.

Pick: Ravens 28, Raiders 17

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-6)

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Giants are back, baby! At least we can imagine that's how some in New York's front office might try to spin it when they decide not to address the quarterback position in the offseason. "See, if we fix the offensive line and bolster the defense, Eli Manning's pretty good!" Wherever the truth lies, the Giants have back-to-back wins for the first time all year and while they're three games back of the Redskins in the division, they're only a game back of the slumping Eagles, who were embarrassed in New Orleans last weekend. If Philly has any chance of making a run at postseason, it has to start with the Giants.

Pick: Eagles 30, Giants 24

New England (-9.5) at New York Jets

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Patriots are winning the division. The only question is if they'll get a first-round bye (they're currently third in the AFC behind the Chiefs and Steelers). The Jets will almost certainly help them in that endeavor. In fact, New England has four division games remaining, which means they'll probably hit 11 wins. (The other two games are against the Vikings and Steelers.) New York is currently riding a four-game losing streak and Todd Bowles' days could be numbered. Losing 41-10 to the Bills before their Week 11 bye didn't help his cause. It's unclear if rookie Sam Darnold will play; he's dealing with a sprained right foot.

Pick: Patriots 35, Jets 10

Jacksonville (-3) at Buffalo

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Blake Bortles isn't the only problem in Jacksonville but he's the biggest. The defense dominated the Steelers for 45 minutes last week and yet the Jags found a way to blow a 16-point lead. And while Bortles didn't have any turnovers, the coaches were so afraid to let him throw a forward pass -- it's 2018, for crying out loud! -- that the Jags' one-dimensional offense became a three-and-out machine and the Steelers capitalized. The Bills hung 41 points on the Jets in Week 10 and are fresh after their bye. Given how good these defenses are -- and how historically inept these offenses can be -- don't be surprised if a safety decides this game.

Pick: Bills 11, Jaguars 9

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers (-12)

Game info: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

We don't want to call the Chargers' loss to the Broncos unforgivable, but it was close. Los Angeles should be 8-2 if not for a terrible Philip Rivers interception that jump-started Denver's comeback. Instead, they're 7-3, still a game back of the Chiefs in the division, the first wild-card seed and all they can do is play the games on the schedule. First up: The Cardinals, one of the NFL's most disappointing teams. After going 8-8 last year with Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton, Arizona has taken several steps in the wrong direction in 2018. Much of the blame falls on first-year coach Steve Wilks, who now hopes that new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen can salvage the season -- and his job.

Pick: Chargers 28, Cardinals 20

Miami at Indianapolis (-9)

Game info: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Colts are going to the playoffs. We feel strongly about this. They may not catch the red-hot Texans in the division but take a look at Indy's remaining schedule: Miami, at Jacksonville, at Houston, Dallas, at New York Giants and at Tennessee. Nine wins feels like a distinct possibility, and maybe more given the way Andrew Luck is playing in first-year coach Frank Reich's offense. Miami, like Indy, is also 5-5 but the difference is their franchise quarterback isn't healthy. That said, Ryan Tannehill plans to play on Sunday for the first time since Week 5. We applaud the toughness but a quarterback who hasn't played in six weeks taking the field in a must-win game isn't ideal.

Pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 16

Pittsburgh (-3) at Denver

Game info: 4:25 p.m ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The good news: The Steelers have won six straight and are currently second in the AFC, which means they would get a first-round bye. The bad news: Their remaining schedule is tough. After traveling to Denver, they have the Chargers at home, the Raiders on the road, the Patriots at home, the Saints on the road and end with the Bengals coming to Pittsburgh. If they come out of that and are still the No. 2 seed, you're looking at a legit Super Bowl contender. The Broncos got a huge win over the Chargers on Sunday to improve to 4-6. And while Vance Joseph might be on the hot seat, the team's last three losses have been to the division-leading Texans, Chiefs and Rams -- by a combined 12 points.

Pick: Steelers 24, Broncos 20

Green Bay at Minnesota (-3.5)

Game info: 8:20 p.m., NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Lose this game and that's a wrap on the 2018 season for the Packers. At 4-5-1, there is no margin of error; they're currently behind the Seahawks and Cowboys (both 5-5) for the final wild-card spot. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Bears, who appear to have the NFC North wrapped up, especially with Minnesota playing at New England and Seattle after Sunday's game.

Pick: Packers 31, Vikings 30

Tennessee at Houston (-5.5)

Game info: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

It's hard to figure out this Titans team. They'll beat the Cowboys and Patriots in back-to-back weeks and then get demolished by the upstart Colts. It looks like Marcus Mariota will play but at 5-5, this team is in a logjam with four other AFC teams for the final wild-card spot. The Texans, meanwhile, have won seven straight after dropping their first three games to begin the season and are looking more and more like a legit playoff squad. Their offense hasn't even been a replacement-level unit, according to Football Outsiders, but their defense ranks third behind only the Bears and Bills. If the offensive line can find a way to consistently protect Deshaun Watson, watch out.

Pick: Texans 17, Titans 13