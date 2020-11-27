Underdogs continue to be very profitable for bettors as the Week 12 NFL schedule continues on Sunday. Underdogs are 86-69-2 against the spread, a 56 percent cash rate over a substantial sample size. The 7-3 Titans are among the top teams getting points Sunday, with Tennessee a 3.5-point underdog at Indianapolis according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. It's a rematch of their Week 10 matchup, a 34-17 Colts win. Should you include the Titans in your Week 12 NFL parlays and NFL bets?

Having lost six games for the first time since 2009, New England hosts the Cardinals as a 2.5-point underdog according to the latest NFL spreads. It's virtually a must-win for the 4-6 Pats, who are two games out of the final AFC playoff spot. Before making any Week 12 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 12 on an impressive run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 11 weeks this season, he is a strong 38-24 on his NFL best bets.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 12. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 12 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 12 schedule, Hammer jumped on the Bills (-5.5) to come off their bye and cover against the visiting Chargers. "Josh Allen should have a huge game against this Chargers' defense," Hammer told SportsLine. "Buffalo is rested and should win by at least a touchdown."

The 7-3 Bills are nearing full health and look poised to score 30-plus points for the sixth time this season. Los Angeles has a subpar defense that allows 27.3 points per game, including 26 last week to the woeful Jets.

How to make Week 12 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two critical matchups: Saints vs. Broncos, and Seahawks vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 12 NFL expert picks? Which side of Saints vs. Broncos and Seahawks vs. Eagles do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 12 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 38-24 heater, and find out.

