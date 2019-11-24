Week 12 NFL picks against the spread, bets, odds: Browns cover against Dolphins
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Patriots and 49ers are the only two 9-1 teams in the NFL entering Week 12, and both squads will be facing major challenges on Sunday at home. The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Cowboys (6-4), while the 49ers are favored by a field goal over the Packers (8-2) on Sunday Night Football according to the latest Week 12 NFL odds. But can the Patriots or 49ers be trusted to cover their NFL lines with home favorites sporting a 41-63-4 record against the spread this season?
Meanwhile, the Titans (5-5) are hoping to stay in the thick of the NFL playoff picture but need a win over the Jaguars (4-6) to avoid dropping two games back of the first-place Texans (7-4). The current Week 12 NFL spreads list Tennessee as a 3.5-point favorite over Jacksonville. Before you figure out which Week 12 NFL odds to target, be sure to see the current Week 12 NFL picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
How to make NFL picks
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 92-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its NFL predictions are in. Go to SportsLine now to see them. First, here are this week's NFL odds:
Week 12 NFL odds, spreads
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-10.5, 45.5)
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-4, 37)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5, 37.5)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6, 40.5)
- Oakland Raiders at New York Jets (+3.5, 46.5)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 46)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 51.5)
- Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 40)
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 47)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 41.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (-5.5, 44.5)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3, 47.5)
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)
NFL picks to back
According to the latest NFL picks from the model, the Browns will cover as 10.5-point favorites over the Dolphins in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium. After showing signs of life with back-to-back wins over the Jets and Colts, the Dolphins dropped to 2-8 on the season and failed to cover as seven-point underdogs against the Bills last week in a 37-20 loss.
Cleveland has covered six of its last seven games against Miami, and back-to-back wins have kept the door open for a playoff run, which is worth noting considering the Browns closed last season with wins in five of their last seven.
The model projects that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws for 289 yards with two touchdowns, while Nick Chubb rushes for almost 100 yards and a score. That offensive burst is a major reason why the Browns cover well over 50 percent of the time, while the over (45.5) hits well over 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule.
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game?
-
