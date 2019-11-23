Week 12 NFL picks against the spread, bets, odds: Lions cover versus Redskins

As Sunday's kickoffs approach, there are plenty of spreads to consider on the Week 12 NFL odds board. The Patriots are six-point favorites over the Cowboys, down a half-point in the latest NFL lines. Is there value on New England at that number, or should you hold out and see if the Week 12 NFL spreads stretch that game to the full seven points?

The same dilemma is true in Steelers vs. Bengals (+6.5) as a beat-up Pittsburgh squad that will once again be without James Conner (shoulder) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) tries to take care of business against winless Cincinnati. Should you back the Bengals at home with your latest NFL bets? Before deciding which Week 12 NFL lines have all the value and locking in any Week 12 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

How to make NFL picks

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 92-63 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its NFL predictions are in. Go to SportsLine now to see them. First, here are this week's NFL odds:

Week 12 NFL odds, spreads

NFL picks to back

One of the model's strongest NFL picks of the week comes in the Sunday 1 p.m. ET matchup between the Lions and Redskins (+3.5) at FedEx Field. The Redskins (1-9) have been one of the NFL's worst teams, while the Lions (3-6-1) are barely hanging in the NFL Playoff picture. Neither side has been strong against the spread either, with Detroit at 4-6 and Washington at 3-7.

Several important NFL betting trends are working in Detroit's favor, however. The Lions have covered four straight against the Redskins. They're also 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games versus teams with a losing record.

SportsLine's model is calling for a strong performance from Detroit quarterback Jeff Driskel, as he throws for almost 250 yards and helps the Lions cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (40.5) also has plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.