Week 12 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays out 6-1

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 12 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine.



In Week 10, Hammer nailed all three of his best bets, and anyone who parlayed them was rewarded with a 6-1 payout. Now, he has examined every matchup and every spread on the Week 12 NFL schedule and locked in his three best bets. Parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. And he's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Giants (+6) at Philadelphia in a matchup of the NFC East's bottom two. New York has won two straight with Eli Manning (36 of 49, five touchdowns, zero interceptions) playing efficiently and handing off to Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are eyeing payback for a Week 6 rout at the hands of the Eagles, who have since collapsed with a 2-5 skid.

"The Giants are facing another team that doesn't bring a lot of pressure on the QB," Goldberg told SportsLine. "If Eli Manning doesn't get pressure, he can complete passes. Philly's secondary is beat up and the Eagles don't have a running game. That's their basic problem. Take the points."

Goldberg is also all over a team absolutely nobody wants to back. The line involving that ugly duckling is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any picks this week.

So what are the three best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to see which ugly duckling comes through big-time, and see which spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.