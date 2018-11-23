Week 12 NFL Picks: Jaguars defense overwhelms Bills and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Time to get out of this funk. Of course the one game I got wrong Thursday was a best bet -- the Skins did us in. Should have been a back-door cover there if nothing else. Blown call on Jordan Reed should have set up a TD chance. Okay, stop me now. I sound like Nick Kostos and I didn't even have a penny riding on the game. Down to 16-11-1 on the season. Not good enough

Here is what else I like this week:

Jaguars (-3) at Bills

Yeah it will probably be super cold and no fun for a dead-on-arrival Jaguars team. But Josh Allen is raw, guys like Jalen Ramsey still want to add to their stats and the Jags should be able to win 9-3 or something like that. Forget Bortles and just run the ball 65 times. Hell, they looked like they were ready to do that last week, anyway! There is no need for style points or anything else here. There should be plenty of turnovers to be had by the Jags and 3 points isn't much to cover.

This should be a blowout. Josh Rosen against this defense. The Chargers got their bad game out of the way last week. Bounce-back time. I am going against overwhelmed QBs this week.

