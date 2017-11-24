Week 12 NFL Picks: Jets give Panthers trouble and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets
Time to keep the hot streak going
I did it.
I finally did it.
Yes, I had a 5-0 record with my Best Bets last week as part of TeamOddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest. Not only that, but I added a bonus pick here because I had the Steelers last Thursday and that pick – Patriots minus-6 ½ -- was also a winner.
Then I had the Chargers plus the points this past Thursday, which they didn't need, to keep my hot streak going. Good teams make playoff pushes at this time of the year, and I feel like I am making a push in the contest. The record is now 28-28-1. Let's keep it going this week.
I have three underdogs and one favorite left in my contest picks and have added a bonus pick here that is a favorite.
Here's hoping for another 5-0 week to keep the hot streak going.
Jets +4.5 vs. Panthers
Both teams are coming off a bye, and the Panthers are getting Greg Olsen back at tight end, but I think the Jets defense will play big here. The Panthers aren't great on offense – even if they looked better last time out against the Dolphins – and I think this game will be decided by a field goal or less. Jets might even pull off the upset. Give me the points.
Colts +3 vs. Titans
The Titans are playing consecutive road games, which is tough, even with extra days off from playing on Thursday. And the Colts are coming off a bye. The Colts pushed the Titans in Tennessee on a Monday night earlier this year, and I think they will play them tough here. No, I think they win the game. Titans have traditionally had issues in Indianapolis and that will continue.
Broncos +5 at Raiders
Both teams are a mess, but I think the Broncos changing quarterbacks to Paxton Lynch will be a good thing. The defense still has talent and the Raiders aren't exactly piling up points. Give me Denver to show up in a rivalry game and keep it close.
Eagles -12 vs. Bears
This is gong to be rough going for Bears rookie passer Mitchell Trubisky. The Eagles are in a feeding frenzy on defense these days, with a dominant pass rush. That's not a good thing for a young rookie quarterback. The Eagles can also score. This one will get ugly.
Bonus pick
Ravens -7 vs. Texans
The Ravens are playing outstanding defense and they get a Texans team that is limited on offense. That's a bad combination for the Texans. Baltimore isn't great on offense, but I think the turnovers the defense gets will set them up for short fields to get points. Ravens win easily.
