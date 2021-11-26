A game-and-a-half is all that separates the top team from the bottom in the AFC North standings, and all four teams will be in action during the Week 12 NFL schedule. The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) squeaked out a win last week without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) and will face a Cleveland Browns (6-5) team that won in similar fashion against the winless Lions. Baltimore is a four-point favorite in the latest Week 12 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your Week 12 NFL bets and NFL parlays?

Pittsburgh (5-4-1) was upended last weekend by the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-37, but could make up ground with a win against Cincinnati (6-4) on Sunday. After losing two in a row ahead of their bye, the Bengals got back on track last weekend with a 32-13 win over Las Vegas. Before making any Week 12 NFL picks or predictions, you need to check out the NFL best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 12 of the 2021 season on an incredible 130-91 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on New England to cover as a seven-point favorite at home against Tennessee on Sunday. New England won its fifth-consecutive game last weekend when it skunked the Falcons 25-0 in Atlanta. The Patriots' defense completely shut down Atlanta's offense, and the Falcons finished with just 165 total yards of offense.

By record, the Titans are the top team in the AFC, but the Houston Texans' second win of the season came last weekend at Tennessee's expense. Without Derrick Henry (toe) and Julio Jones (hamstring), the Titans were only able to muster 190 yards of offense against one of the NFL's worst teams. Adrian Peterson led the team in rushing, with 40 yards on nine carries, but was released last week.

