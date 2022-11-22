The Philadelphia Eagles will try to avoid suffering their second loss of the season when they face the Green Bay Packers during the Week 12 NFL schedule. Philadelphia bounced back from its first loss with a 17-16 win over Indianapolis last week, but failed to cover the 6.5-point spread. The Eagles are 7-point favorites against Green Bay in the latest Week 12 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere, Cincinnati will try to build on its win over Pittsburgh when it faces Tennessee on Sunday. Which Week 12 NFL lines should you target with your Week 12 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 12.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) to cover against the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle is sitting atop the NFC West standings and is coming off its bye week, so the Seahawks will be well-prepared. Quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the most surprising performers in the NFL this year, throwing for 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

He is facing a Las Vegas team that has lost three of its last four games and is coming off an overtime outing at Denver, making this a tough scheduling spot for the Raiders. They have allowed at least 20 points in nine out of their 10 games this season, so Smith should have another solid performance. That is one of the reasons Seattle is covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that is projected to win outright.

What are the model's top Week 12 NFL picks?