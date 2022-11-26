Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 12. Despite a rocky 5-5 start, the Bucs find themselves in first place in a turbulent NFC South. Brady finally has most of his receivers healthy and available, which has helped Tampa Bay rattle off two wins in a row. The Browns, meanwhile, are 3-7 and are sharing the basement of the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.

The game is one of 16 on the loaded Week 12 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, the Titans host the Bengals (-3), and the Eagles look to improve to 10-1, against the Packers (+6.5). Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 20-13 on his best bets this season, including 14-7 the past seven weeks. Last week he went a perfect 3-0. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

After closely studying every game on the Week 12 NFL schedule, Hartstein loves the Dolphins to cover against the Texans. Miami (7-3) sits just a half game behind the Bills for the lead in the AFC East. Meanwhile Houston (1-8-1) has the worst record in the NFL and is on track to land the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

The Dolphins come off their bye week with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading the NFL in passer rating (118.4). The Texans average just 15.9 points per game. "I'll bank on Miami getting into the 30s with [Dolphins coach] Mike McDaniel staying aggressive," Hartstein told SportsLine.

