While four games are taking place earlier in the week due to Thanksgiving, Sunday's Week 12 NFL slate is still loaded with 11 games. Buffalo will travels to Philadelphia in one of the premier games of the day. The Bills are sitting 1.5 games back of Miami in the AFC East standings and are a half-game behind Pittsburgh for the final AFC Wild Card spot. They are 3.5-point road underdogs against the Eagles in the latest Week 12 NFL odds in a game that could be a popular choice for bettors who are placing Week 12 NFL parlay picks.

Ten of the 11 Week 11 NFL spreads on Sunday are lined within four points, so oddsmakers are having trouble nailing down clear favorites. Which teams should you back with your Week 12 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 12. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 12 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) to cover on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is coming off a 13-10 loss at Cleveland, but it has still won four of its last six games. All six of the Steelers' wins have come by one score, so they are used to playing in close games, and this should be another one.

Cincinnati is going to be without quarterback Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season, leaving the Bengals with diminished motivation heading into Sunday's divisional tilt. Backup quarterback Jake Browning has only thrown 15 passes this season and Pittsburgh is a daunting team to face in his first career start. The Steelers rank seventh in scoring defense, one reason why they are covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 12 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 12 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 12 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 12 NFL best bets from a model on a 175-126 run on top-rated picks, and find out.