1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Before long, Stafford is going to have more touchdowns than years on Earth. The 37-year-old is already up to 27 through the air. His composure as Sean McVay's gunslinger is reason No. 1 why the Rams are 8-2.

2 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Between his effortless downfield passing, TreVeyon Henderson's rushing breakout and Kayshon Boutte's's emergence as a big-play target, the Patriots just might have an elite offensive corps once again. (+1)

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

The Superman version of Allen is back; he's up to more than 350 rushing yards on the year. Sean McDermott's defense might still cost the Bills down the road, but if No. 17 is active, they always have a chance. (+3)

4 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The dynamism of Jackson's legs Ravens relevant. (-2)

5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Sluggishness and streakiness may mark the Eagles' passing game. But we can't fault Hurts when he just keeps winning (and controlling the ball to do so), even if Philly's defense is the top story right now.

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Detroit's loss to the Eagles was Exhibit A why Goff needs at least a mildly cozy pocket to succeed; he's just not a play-extending quarterback. But the arm, precision and timing remain top-level traits on most Sundays. (-2)

7 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

It's fitting that Mayfield is known as much for his tenacity as his actual passing production because he's been the face of Tampa Bay's never-say-die outfit with countless reserves called upon to step up. (+3)

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

He should probably have worse turnover marks, given how loosely he sometimes slings the rock, but his unteachable arm talent also offsets some play-calling gaffes. He and the Packers are quite scattershot.

9 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Speaking of scattershot, Darnold's fire-away mentality has lately come back to bite him; he's suddenly up to 10 picks in 10 games. Seattle also wouldn't be vying for the NFC West without his zealous approach. (-2)

10 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Finally back under center after a six-game absence, Purdy was Mr. Cool lofting it downfield to rout the Cardinals. Forget the naysayers; he's Kyle Shanahan's top dealer. Now can he stay on the field?

11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

There's been little middle ground with Prescott this year. The veteran is either dicing up opposing defenses or forcing darts into traffic. If the Cowboys' upgraded defense keeps rising, he could be due for a hot finish. (+1)

12 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

K.C. is 5-5, and it's partly because Mahomes is still being asked to play hero without steady run support. While seeking the big play, he's completing just 64.5% of his throws -- his worst rate as a starter. (-3)

13 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Speaking of erratic, Nix isn't the steadiest at his position, hitting barely 61% of his throws. But time and again, he's shown up with pinpoint tosses in crunch time, partnering in victory with a stingy Denver defense. (+1)

14 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

It was inevitable that Herbert was going to succumb to immense pressure at some point. He's too gifted to write off for good, but the Chargers' depleted front too often has him scrambling to keep L.A. afloat. (-3)

15 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

A fractured left wrist has A-Rod in danger of missing time. Even if he were healthy, the aging signal-caller has been fairly streaky, if resilient, atop a Pittsburgh lineup that lacks consistent playmakers. (-2)

16 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

The first-year Colts starter threw four picks in Indianapolis' first eight games. In the two since? Another four. He may be capable of efficient work, but he seemingly needs Jonathan Taylor to run the show. (-1)

17 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

The former No. 1 overall pick does not possess the eye-popping production that would befit a quarterback in first place atop the NFC North. But Williams is at least controlling the ball and stepping up in late stages. (-1)

18 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Freshly recognized for setting an NFL record with 47 completions against the 49ers, Brissett has certainly given more life to Arizona's passing game. It'd be a surprise to see Kyler Murray back anytime soon. (+2)

19 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

One week, he looks totally overmatched at the NFL level. The next, he looks wholly at ease. We can't figure him out. Neither can some opponents, apparently. The vision is there, but can he stay consistent? (+10)

20 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Flacco magic may finally be wearing out in Cincinnati, just as it did rather quickly in Cleveland to start the year. The Bengals have bigger issues, though, as their defensive woes contribute to their slump. (-2)

21 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud is back at Texans practice after a two-game absence due to a concussion, but he may not suit up for game action on a short week. The scrappy Mills has fared well as Stroud's emergency replacement. (+2)

22 Jameis Winston New York Giants QB

Leapfrogging Russell Wilson as the fill-in for the injured Jaxson Dart, Winston was predictably entertaining in his first crack leading the G-Men. Unfortunately for Winston, his one interception all but spoiled a potential upset.

23 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jaguars beat up on the Chargers in the most surprising outcome of the Week 11 slate, but Jacksonville's defense was the true hero. Lawrence remains one of the NFL's most mercurial passers. (+2)

24 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

At this point, it almost feels as if everyone involved is just counting the days until Tua can be shopped and/or replaced in Miami. He may finish with the worst quarterback rating of his six-year career. (-5)

25 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

The kid is a fighter; there's no doubt about that. But McCarthy's alter ego, "Nine," has yet to translate to any real rhythm in Kevin O'Connell's typically respected system. Too many of his big shots are way off. (-4)

26 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

The second-round rookie has flashed playmaking potential in limited work as the Saints' starter. Let's see how he fares coming out of the bye with an extra week of first-team reps under his belt. (+1)

27 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined indefinitely due to a knee injury, the Falcons' dwindling hopes for 2025 now rest upon the aging shoulders of the man whose demotion all but punctuated last season. You like that?

28 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

Another week, another sad outing for Washington, which has lost six straight and has Jayden Daniels recovering from a dislocated elbow. While Mariota can move, his passing material isn't so hot. (-4)

29 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

For a few moments, Smith looked charged up to play spoiler against Dallas in prime time. Then his front collapsed and the inevitable interception followed. This marriage never really got off the ground. (+1)

30 Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB

The Jets are turning back to Taylor after another clunker from Justin Fields, but does the switch really do much. Taylor is a more functional pocket passer, but he struggles to even stay on the field.

31 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Painfully erratic while trying to uplift a team in transition, Ward finally flashed some more of that trademark arm late against the Texans. Now comes the hard part of carrying momentum into another game. (+1)

32 Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB