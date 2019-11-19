Week 12 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Josh Allen, Nick Bosa jockeying for Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year races are starting to come into focus. There are three tiers being established in the weekly rankings: the upper echelon, the middle class that are always present but can be shaken up any given week and the final few spots, which cycle in and out based on who has the hot hand.

Four players belong in the upper echelon right now: two on defense, two on offense. Those four are making a strong case to be recognized by the NFL at the end of the season.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers in Mexico City and Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break it down, size up the biggest overachievers/underachievers and much more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

CBS Sports examines how the rookie class fared over the weekend to compile these weekly updated cumulative rankings.

Week 12 Rookie Rankings 1 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE The play of Bosa on Monday Night Football really jolted his bid for Defensive Rookie of the Year but fans need to understand that it is a two horse race. Allen re-gained the lead for sacks among rookies with another this week against the Colts. He has also forced two fumbles and drawn many holds. Stats: 27 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles 2 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Bosa burst out of the gate like a Triple Crown favorite. While he continues to make an impact on games, he has not produced a sack in the past three games. He is still clearly among the upper echelon rookie talent in the league. Stats: 32 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one interception 3 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB Jacobs fought to make it to Alabama and he has continued to fight in the NFL. The determination with which he plays inspires his teammates. Saquon Barkley had 2,028 all-purpose yards last season. Jacobs could theoretically challenge that with 1,067 all-purpose yards currently and six games left to play. Stats: 191 carries for 923 yards, seven touchdowns; 17 receptions for 144 yards 4 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray was highly efficient against the 49ers Sunday but he did not push the ball downfield much. He contributed with his legs as well. Early returns suggest he was well worth the No. 1 overall selection. Stats: 254 of 393 passes completed for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions; 67 carries for 418 yards, three touchdowns 5 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bush has been a solid player in recent weeks but his production is not going to jump off the page. He is a big part of a Steelers defense that has kept them afloat in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger. Stats: 74 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections 6 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C Drew Brees threw just seven incompletions on the day and three touchdowns. The team averaged only 3.9 yards per carry but, more importantly, Brees was not sacked. New Orleans continues to be productive. 7 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR Metcalf and the Seahawks were on a bye this week. Stats: 35 receptions for 595 yards, five touchdowns 8 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G Jenkins and the Packers were on a bye this week. 9 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE If you are unfamiliar with Crosby, fix that as soon as possible. He has recorded 6.5 sacks over the past six games for the Raiders, including four this past weekend against the Bengals. He also forced a fumble. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are getting good value out of their fourth round pick. Stats: 28 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections 10 Dalton Risner Denver Broncos G The Broncos may be better with Brandon Allen than they were with Joe Flacco. After knocking off Cleveland at home, Denver turned around and gave the Vikings a scare at home. Risner has been a big part of their plan on offense. 11 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR McLaurin is hard to evaluate because they are such a mess. He had three receptions for 69 yards this week but has yet to find the end zone since a game against the Dolphins in October. Stats: 35 receptions for 566 yards, five touchdowns 12 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR Samuel is establishing himself on offense in recent weeks. Over the past two games, he has recorded 16 receptions for 246 yards. He is catching a high percentage of his targets. The wide receivers have been a game of musical chairs in this feature all season. Stats: 38 receptions for 473 yards, one touchdown; Five carries for 37 yards, one touchdown 13 Noah Fant Denver Broncos TE Like Samuel, Fant has really elevated his play over the past month. Twelve of his 27 receptions have come in the past three games. He has gone for 201 receiving yards and a touchdown in the same time period. Stats: 27 receptions for 360 yards, two touchdowns 14 Dexter Lawrence New York Giants DT Lawrence and the Giants were off this week but no one deserves to be in this spot more than him. The 2.5 sacks he has recorded this season is impressive considering his role. Stats: 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one blocked field goal 15 Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens WR The competition for the final spot was pretty underwhelming. The hope was that one of these young receivers would have a big week and secure a spot but it didn't happen. Brown scored two touchdowns in Week 1 but has found the end zone just two more times in the seven games since. Stats: 30 receptions for 477 yards, four touchdowns



























































