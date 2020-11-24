1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

An argument could have been made for Justin Herbert as the top rookie performer in the NFL prior to Joe Burrow's injury but it has been cast in stone now. Nothing short of a miracle would deliver Offensive Rookie of the Year to anyone not named Justin Herbert.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Rather than watching Joe Burrow tumble in the rankings each week, he will be removed next week. Through 11 weeks, he was arguably the top rookie in the NFL but an injury will cost him the rest of the season. His play has earned the respect of his teammates and there is no doubt that he will be a star in this league for a long time. Farewell, sweet prince.

3 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

The sack totals are not as high as most expected but Montez Sweat has gotten to the quarterback a hair sooner on multiple occasions. Chase Young has two forced fumbles to go along with his 3.5 sacks. He is applying a lot of pressure and recording several backside tackles as the play runs away from him.

4 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Justin Jefferson fell just shy of his fifth 100 yard receiving game this season but it was the Adam Thielen show against Dallas. Jefferson continues to be a regular contributor for that offense. Although Stefon Diggs has been great in Buffalo, Jefferson has been well worth the exchange considering the money saved.

5 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a big part of one of the NFL's best defenses. Winfield has a natural feel for the game and often finds himself around the ball. Tampa Bay ranks second in total takeaways this season because they are getting contributions at all three levels.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tristan Wirfs has faced some stiff competition this season but Monday night's occasional matchup against Aaron Donald might have been the most difficult. On an island, the rookie held up well and ran Donald out of the play allowing Tom Brady to climb the pocket.

7 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon could soon overtake Antoine Winfield Jr. on this list. Although Winfield has a larger sample size, Blackmon makes an eye-popping play each week. He trusts his eyes and instinctively makes plays. His play is more reminiscent of a successful veteran than a first-year starter.

8 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG

Michael Onwenu met J.J. Watt over the weekend and the Patriots were often providing the rookie with some assistance from either a tight end or running back. Watt did not make many plays in the backfield but did a great job of peeling off and getting his hands in the passing lanes.

9 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

CeeDee Lamb was arguably the best rookie wide receiver prior to Dak Prescott's injury. His involvement in the offense declined as Dallas attempted to sort out its quarterback situation. In Sunday's surprising victory over Minnesota, Lamb made one of the more impressive touchdown receptions that you will ever find.

10 Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT

When healthy, Mekhi Becton is potentially the best rookie offensive tackle considering consistency and flashes of brilliance. As I've said for months, Jedrick Wills has shown some advanced play that leads one to believe he could eventually be best in show. However, he is still learning the left tackle position and struggles with consistency. Tristan Wirfs has not had as many mesmerizing displays but has certainly been the most consistent.

11 Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Pittsburgh has a wealth of options in the passing game, yet Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns in as many games. He only has one 100-yard receiving game but, in case you hadn't heard, games are won when teams get in the end zone.

12 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

Chicago's offense is hardly NFL caliber but the defense has been sensational. The Bears were on a bye this week but Jaylon Johnson is fourth in the NFL with 13 deflected passes.

13 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG

Jonah Jackson has been bull rushed and driven into the quarterback's lap a few times in the past week but he generally responds well. Over the course of the season, the lineman has been relatively consistent.

14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

Kansas City has a lot of options on offense so Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been used more sparingly than James Robinson. However, he has been more productive with each of his touches. The rookie from LSU could eclipse 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season in Week 12.

15 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB