No matter how pass-happy the NFL gets, teams still need a strong running game to consistently win. Establishing the run will be key in Week 12, and with that in mind, we've put together a three-leg NFL parlay at BetMGM featuring three prop bets on some of the league's best running backs, which pays out at better than 6-1.

NFL Week 12 running backs parlay at BetMGM

Jonathan Taylor Under 92.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 3.5 receptions (+110)

Derrick Henry Over 85.5 rushing yards (-110)





Final odds: +650 (wager $100 to win $650) at BetMGM



Jonathan Taylor Under 92.5 rushing yards

We usually hesitate to doubt Taylor, who's making quite an MVP case. But the Chiefs have shown they're more than happy to get down in the mud and stall games out, even against some of the league's best offenses -- and Indianapolis would certainly fall into that category. This is still a very high number, even if Taylor rattled off an absurd 244 rushing yards against Atlanta in his last outing. The SportsLine model has Taylor projected at 72.4 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 3.5 receptions

The Lions got embarrassed by the Eagles last week, and Dan Campbell will want to come out swinging against a bad Giants defense. Gibbs is central to what Detroit does with the ball, both as a runner and a receiver. Look for Campbell to get his top back involved in the passing game. The SportsLine model has Gibbs forecasted for 4.6 receptions.

Derrick Henry Over 88.5 rushing yards

The Jets shipped out two important parts of their defense at the trade deadline, including defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. A bad team is now more vulnerable than ever, and even with Tyrod Taylor stepping in at quarterback, this still has all the hallmarks of a game the Ravens will spend eating clock after establishing a lead. There's no easy answer for Derrick Henry in this New York defense, and the ball should be in his hands quite often. The model has Henry tallying 105 yards.