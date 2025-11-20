Teams continue to jockey for position in the NFL standings, and Week 12 features plenty of intriguing games with major long-term implications. We've identified three road underdogs for Week 12's slate and combined them into a money line NFL upsets parlay at BetMGM, which pays better than 17-1 and includes a huge AFC tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. If you're interested in NFL betting and creating your own parlays, check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 12 upsets parlay

Colts (+145) at Chiefs

Steelers (+125) at Bears

Vikings (+240) at Packers





Final odds: +1774 (wager $100 to win $1,774)



Colts money line at Chiefs

Who had this one as the potential game of the week at the start of the season? Also, who had the Colts having three more wins than the Chiefs ahead of this matchup? Indy is 8-2 after beating Atlanta last week, and Kansas City is 5-5 after losing to Denver for its second defeat in a row. The Colts have leaned on an elite run game behind Jonathan Taylor while the defense has quietly been one of the league's best. The Chiefs have been the NFL's most inevitable team the last few years, but maybe they're just not that good this year. A Colts upset at Arrowhead would certainly turn some heads, cementing Indianapolis as legit and the Chiefs as scrambling for a wild card spot.

Steelers money line at Bears

The 6-4 Steelers are trying desperately to hold on to the top spot in the AFC North as the Ravens are surging after winning their fourth game in a row. Pittsburgh has been a strange team to open 2025, looking elite at times and lackluster at others with a baffling defense. The Bears are 7-3 and find themselves atop the NFC North standings. They've also had a strange year, but Chicago just keeps on winning. The Bears' defense is a problem, though, and this Steelers team can move the ball up and down the field. Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin lead a veteran group against a young team with a first-year head coach and second-year quarterback. We could learn an awful lot about both teams this weekend, but right now, let's back the more experienced side.

Vikings money line at Packers

Staying in the NFC North, the Vikings have lost two in a row, including to the Bears, while the Packers snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Giants. Minnesota is a far cry from how it looked last year and while Green Bay has been seen as a top Super Bowl contender for much of the season, the Packers have had an issue playing down to the level of their opponents, even at home. Three of the Vikings' last four losses have come by one score, so they have largely been competitive despite the 4-6 record. Green Bay may also be looking ahead as its next five games are against the Lions, Bears (twice), Broncos and Ravens before closing things out against these Vikings in Week 18. Minnesota's defense is extremely aggressive and Green Bay's offense has struggled in the two weeks prior to the win over New York. Brian Flores can make life very tough for Jordan Love and Co. on Sunday.