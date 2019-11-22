Week 12 parlay betting: Don't fear the Bengals, plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

The Bengals are 0-10 heading into Sunday. By Monday, they could very well be 1-10.

The Bengals factor into the underdog moneyline parlay of the week below, but even if you don't want to trust them to pull off a big upset, you can turn to that game when building a winning parlay for the week. That's because the Under in Steelers-Bengals has to hit.

The Steelers are beat up on offense (quite literally) coming out of a Thursday night loss to the Browns, and though the Bengals have not been great on defense, they do show up in the red zone, posting the fifth-best rate at allowing red zone touchdowns. The ability to limit Pittsburgh to field goals should be able to keep them in the game, but at the very least it's going to keep this total from getting anywhere near 40.

If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Brinson's best bets in his Friday column and White's SportsLine selections for Week 12.

You can hear more about all our best bets, leans and more with Pete Prisco on Friday's Pick Six Podcast. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

If you want to get in on the parlay action, make sure to sign up for Parlay Pick 'Em to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.

Odds via Westgate as of Friday.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Steelers-Bengals Under 38.5

Jets +3 vs. Raiders

Titans -3 vs. Jaguars

Odds: +600

We're the Bengals of parlays. Winless thus far. But we roll on unabated! In fact we're going to turn to the Bengals to help us get our first winning parlay of the year. We all love that under and a couple of blue collar teams no one cares about.

Brinson's moneyline parlay

Saints -550 vs. Panthers

Patriots -330 vs. Cowboys

Jets +140 vs. Raiders

Browns -600 vs. Dolphins

49ers -185 vs. Packers

Odds: +565

I personally started a parlay with the Chiefs (on Monday) and Texans (yay!) but you can't do that (boo) so let's see if I can't put something together featuring the last two legs of it -- the Saints and the Patriots -- and then beef it up a little with two other teams to finally hit something. We need the Jets to come through here but otherwise I like this a lot. We've got a short home dog, two big home favorites against inferior competition and the two best teams by DVOA at home, undervalued on the moneyline because of stiff competition. (I also like taking a little risk out of it and going with the 49ers, Saints and Patriots for +156 if you're so inclined.)

White's ML underdog parlay

Bengals +250 vs. Steelers

Redskins +155 vs. Lions

Odds: +790

This week, we're doing something crazy and taking probably the worst two teams in the league. How could you possibly trust these teams, which are a combined 1-19, to win in the same week? I'll concede that it's unlikely to happen, but not as unlikely as the odds would have you believe. This is more about their opponents than anything else.

The Steelers were brutalized in their Thursday night loss to the Browns and limp into a road matchup against an 0-10 team everyone expects them to beat. But Mason Rudolph has not looked great on offense even before losing several of his best skill players, so how can we be certain the Steelers offense will run away with a win on the road against a team desperate for its first win?

In the other game, we talked about the reasons Washington might be a good play against the spread in Wednesday's column, but there's value to be had on the moneyline as well. This is Jeff Driskel, a quarterback who's one career win in seven starts came in a game where he completed 42 percent of his passes for 130 yards, as a road favorite. The Lions lost their last road game to the woeful Bears 20-13, and that was with their defense allowing just 226 yards of offense. Certainly, there's a chance Washington can get a win here.

Brinson's seven-point teaser

Browns -3.5 vs. Dolphins

Saints -3 vs. Panthers

Patriots +0.5 vs. Cowboys

Odds: +110

I would love to get the Browns under three points as a home fave here but I'm confident they can put away the Dolphins and win handily by running Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt late. Baker Mayfield feasts on bad defenses and this is a get-right spot for Cleveland as they kick off their false hope playoff push. The Saints are going to take care of business against the Panthers -- that little slip-up against the Falcons isn't happening again. Carolina showed once it's out of a game, it's out of a game, so I don't worry about a backdoor here. And any time I can make the Patriots a "free" moneyline favorite at home I will include them, I don't care who they're playing, even if that team is coached by Jason Garrett.

White's 6.5-point teaser



Patriots PK vs. Cowboys

Seahawks +7.5 at Eagles

Odds: -150

Last week, a Friday change to the teaser of the week paid off, and this week we're making a minor adjustment as well, going with a 6.5-point teaser in order to bump the Seahawks over a touchdown based on the Friday line. The Patriots are an easy call, as even though the Cowboys have looked excellent offensively this season, it's hard to see Jason Garrett going to Foxborough and beating Bill Belichick. Seattle is a team that doesn't get blown out very often and Philly's injury report is likely to be packed this week, while their opponents are fresh off a bye.