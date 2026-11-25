1 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy did something no one else has done this season: he threw for three touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings' No. 1 scoring defense in a 35-10 beatdown victory on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11. Minnesota hadn't allowed three touchdowns in any game this season entering Week 11, and he threw three touchdowns in the first half while finishing the game with 255 yards on 21 of 26 passes. Against Brian Flores' complex blitz schemes, he completed 16 of his 18 throws for 195 yards. Purdy leads the league in passing yards per attempt (9.0), passer rating (118.2) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.36), while ranking second in completion percentage (71%) and third in passing touchdowns (23). Purdy is just the third player in NFL history with a 70% completion percentage, 9-plus yards per pass attempt and 25-plus total touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season. The other two are Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (20110 -- both of them won NFL MVPs. Purdy is operating Kyle Shanahan's offense with all-time efficiency, putting him at the top of the league and these rankings. (+1)

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow (300 yards passing and 2 touchdowns on 28 of 40 passing) came up just short in a 22-20 walk-off loss on "Monday Night Football" at the Washington Commanders. He now has the most consecutive games with multiple total touchdowns (nine) in Bengals history. Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.2%), passing yards (3,095) and passing touchdowns (29) while ranking second in passer rating (116.7) and EPA per dropback (0.26). Only three players since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger have led the NFL in completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, per CBS Sports Research: Kurt Warner (2001 NFL MVP), Tom Brady (2007 NFL MVP) and Drew Brees (2011). He is just a smidge behind Purdy this week. (-1)

3 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes is on fire: he has 13 passing touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games, his first such four-game span since the first four games of his 2018 NFL MVP season. He shredded the Arizona Cardinals for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 of 39 passing on Sunday. Mahomes now co-leads the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (22-4) while ranking third in the league in passer rating (108.3), sixth in completion percentage (67.1%), tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (22) and fifth in EPA per dropback (0.20). The two-time NFL MVP has rediscovered his groove. (+2)

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff was steady (279 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns and no interceptions on 20-of-28 passing) in the Detroit Lions' 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff got crushed while heaving his 57-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams, which was one of the most impressive throws of the entire league in Week 11. Overall this season, Goff ranks top five in the NFL in completion percentage (67.8%, fifth), passing yards (2,716, fifth), passing yards per attempt (8.2, fifth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (20-4, tied for third), passer rating (107.7, fourth) and EPA per dropback (0.22, third). (+2)

5 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is cooking right now. He became the fourth player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards and 5-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games across Weeks 10 and 11, per CBS Sports Research. He joined Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014) in this exclusive club. After producing 1,003 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and just a single interception the last three weeks, Prescott now ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,049) and second in passing touchdowns (25) while ranking eighth in touchdown-to-interception ratio (25-6) and passer rating (101.0) and fourth in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.21). (+3)

6 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of the season (301 yards passing, a touchdown and 2 interceptions on 25 of 47 passing) in a 23-18 road loss at the NFC East-leading New York Giants. Overall this season, Lawrence is tied for fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (22) and No. 2 in yards per pass attempt (8.4). He also ranks fifth in the league in passer rating (105.1) and seventh EPA per dropback (0.16) for the AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-3). (-3)

7 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen struggled (304 passing yards, a passing touchdown and 2 interceptions on 27 of 45 passing) in the Buffalo Bills' 26-9 win over the 1-9 Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It was also his first career start without a rushing attempt. Allen is now outside of the top five because he just hasn't been as strong as the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him at the moment. Allen's 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for the second most in the NFL with Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry, and he also ranks sixth in the league in EPA per dropback (0.17). (-3)

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Jordan Love got to lick his wounds on Green Bay's bye week after the Packers' patchwork offensive line didn't give him (220 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception on 17-of-27 passing) a chance against Brian Flores' No. 1 Vikings defense in Week 10 in a 30-10 defeat at Lambeau Field. He was sacked eight times, tied for the most in a single game this season with Deshaun Watson (twice) and Justin Herbert. Love made some strong throws when he had the time. Green Bay is dead last in the NFL in rushing offense (67 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 25, seven more than the next closest team. Love has also been hit 69 times this season, tied for the fourth most in the league even though he averages the NFL's fastest time to throw (2.68 seconds). Despite everything going against him, he leads the NFL in completions of 20-plus yards (43) while ranking third in passing yards (2,838), tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (20) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.12). (No change)

9 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud rolled (194 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception on 21 of 27 passing ) in a 26-3 "Thursday Night Football" victory over their broken Indianapolis Colts. Despite Houston's 4-6 record, Stroud has been playing like a top-10 quarterback all year when it comes to passing yards (2,656, eighth), passing touchdowns (22, tied for fourth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (22-4, tied for first), passer rating (103.6, sixth) and EPA per dropback (0.16, eighth). (No change)

10 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels put the team on his back (289 yards passing on 23-of-35 passing in addition to a team-high 55 yards rushing on 6 carries) in the Commanders' 22-20 upset victory over the Bengals on "Monday Night Football." He piloted the Commanders to six consecutive scoring drives on Monday, a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt followed by five consecutive field goals. Daniels had 46 seconds to set up the game-winning kick, and he connected with third-round rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams twice for a combined 64 yards to get Washington down to the eight with four seconds left. Daniels ranks tied for third in the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-2) and 11th in passer rating (96.3). (+1)

11 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams was mostly efficient (181 yards passing, 2 touchdowns and an interception on 15 of 23 passing) in the Chicago Bears' 21-13 win in Week 11. Williams still ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage (68.3%) and eighth in yards per pass attempt (7.9), but he stands at 12th in passer rating (95.9), 11th in EPA per dropback (0.10) and tied for 19th in touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-6) with Cam Ward. (+1)

12 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Kirk Cousins (235 yards passing and an interception on 26 of 38 passing) and the Minnesota Vikings faceplanted in a 35-10 "Sunday Night Football" defeat against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. Cousins' 22 passing touchdowns are the fourth most in the NFL. The same goes for his passing yards (2,782), while he ranks 13th in passer rating (94.6) and 12th in EPA per dropback (0.09). (-2)

13 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford was on bye in Week 11 after doing what he needed to do against the fading Arizona Cardinals (249 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and an interception on 18-of-26 passing) in a 34-6 victory in Week 10. Stafford's 19 passing touchdowns are the 10th most in the NFL, but he ranks 17th in touchdown-to-interception ratio (19-10), 15th in passer rating (92.8) and 13th in EPA per dropback (0.08). The No. 13 spot is right where he should be at 38 years old, with everything looking much more difficult for him in 2026 than it did in his 2025 NFL MVP season. (No change)

14 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young played mostly efficient football (252 yards passing, 2 touchdowns and an interception while completing 22 of 30 throws) in a 35-33 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that has the 5-5 Carolina Panthers sitting atop the NFC South. Young is starting to turn a corner across the last three games. He's thrown five touchdowns to two interceptions while averaging 243.3 passing yards per game and completing 67.7% of his throws. (No change)

15 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith produced his third three-touchdown game of the season (176 yards passing and 3 passing touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing) in the Jets' 27-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Smith has been accurate this season, ranking fourth in the league in completion percentage (68.1%), tied for third in touchdown-to-interception ratio (15-3) and seventh in passer rating (102.7), but he just isn't scaring people down the field as his 7.5 air yards per pass attempt (22nd in the NFL) indicates. His EPA per dropback ranks 14th in the league (0.07) (+2)

16 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough (222 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on 25 of 42 passing) had an uneven performance in a 21-13 loss at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Shough hasn't received much help from his team's run game or his coaching staff this season, as he is the Saints' leading rusher through 10 games with 221 yards on the ground. However, he has to stop turning the ball over, as his 12 giveaways are the fourth most in the NFL (-1)

17 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix appeared inconsistent (225 yards passing, a passing touchdowns and an interception on 19 of 35 passing), but more of that had to do with some near misses downfield, some that were his fault and some that were not, in the Denver Broncos' 38-24 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos officially registered two drops in Week 11, tied for the fifth most in the league, but Nix played one of his better games this season. Nix still ranks dead last in the league in air yards per pass attempt (6.1), 27th in completion percentage (59.9%), 25th in passer rating (83.3) and 20th in EPA per dropback (-0.00). (-1)

18 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward is starting to find his groove. He performed admirably (248 yards passing and two touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing with a one-yard rushing touchdown) in a 51-30 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys. Ward has six touchdown passes to just one interception while completing 68.8% of his passes for a 103.9 passer rating since Week 8. The highlight of his afternoon came on his 12-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-8 in which he scrambled across half the width of the field before lofting the football into wide receiver Calvin Ridley's arms in the back of the end zone. (No change)

19 J.J. McCarthy New York Giants QB

J.J. McCarthy was hot and cold in the Giants' 23-18 win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished 18 of 38 for 173 yards and a touchdown, but he completed just 2 of his final 12 throws. (No change)

Just a few weeks ago, Michael Penix Jr. was No. 10 in these rankings. How is he 10 spots lower in just a few weeks? He is averaging 191 passing yards per game with one touchdown and six interceptions over the last three weeks in three straight defeats. That's a stark contrast to Atlanta winning three of his first five starts, while he averaged 231.4 passing yards per game with nine touchdowns and only one interception. Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs (286 yards and an interception on 23-of-43 passing) wasn't any better. Although Drake London could have done his QB a solid by not dropping two of his best throws of the day. Unfortunately for Penix, he'll face an angry Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 12 that is fresh off of getting embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers. (No change)

21 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson didn't stuff the stat sheet (312 yards passing and an interception on 25-of-40 passing with a team-high 49 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries) in the comeback win against the Texans in Week 10. However, he became the third Browns quarterback with 300-plus passing yards in three straight games (Josh McCown in 2015 and Joe Flacco in 2023), and he tied the record for the most game-winning drives (six) in the first 10 games of a season by a quarterback since 1950. Having the ninth-longest average time to throw (3.08 seconds) and the second-most sacks in the NFL (37) is still an issue. (No change)

22 Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders QB

Fernando Mendoza's first two career starts came against two of the best defenses in football: the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (143 yards passing on 17 of 29 passing with a rushing touchdown) and the defending AFC runner-up Denver Broncos (267 yards passing, 3 touchdowns and an interception on 18 of 37 passing). Mendoza's first career touchdown pass went for 68 yards, but his first interception was the game-sealing pick-six. Somewhat bumpy, but that's pretty strong quarterbacking by a rookie in his first two starts versus stout defenses. (+1)

23 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert is coming alive. Herbert completed 15 of his 21 throws for 131 yards passing and 2 touchdowns while adding a 10-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half in a 27-24 loss against the New York Jets. This performance marked his first game with multiple total touchdowns since Week 16 of the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys. It's a lost season for the Chargers, but it's nice to see Herbert beginning to get some confidence back. (+1)

24 Jacoby Brissett Baltimore Ravens QB

Jacoby Brissett was up-and-down (276 yards passing, a passing touchdown and an interception on 24 of 37 passing) in a narrow 35-33 loss against the Carolina Panthers. His interception came at the worst possible time -- with 36 seconds left to seal the Ravens' defeat. (+5)

25 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Drew Lock has done a nice job filling in for the injured Sam Darnold, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Sam Darnold is the starter when healthy. It's been a rocky year for Darnold. He is completing just 60.2% of his throws (26th in the NFL) while averaging 211.1 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) with 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions (29th in the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio). (No change)

26 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high two touchdowns in addition to 187 yards passing while completing 20 of his 33 throws and taking four sacks. Mayfield's 79.0 passer rating ranks 29th among 32 qualified quarterbacks this season, while his EPA per dropback (-0.18) is second to last in the league. The only reason he is ranked this high is Josh Johnson, Mason Rudolph and four inexperienced backup quarterbacks are current starters around the league. (+1)

27 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones needed to be released in order for coach Shane Steichen to start 2023 fourth-overall pick quarterback Anthony Richardson, but he is finally in the starting lineup. Richardson was the ultimate boom-or-bust quarterback the last time he consistently started games in 2024. In 2024, he led the NFL in yards per completion (14.4) while ranking dead last in completion percentage (47.7%). That made Richardson the first player to accomplish the feat since Heath Shuler in 1994 and just the fourth player to do so since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. (Not ranked entering Week 11)

28 Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Rudolph will make his 20th career start in his 39th game, on Black Friday against the Broncos, after Mike McCarthy and the Steelers decided to bench Aaron Rodgers in Week 12. He has a career 64.2% completion percentage with 4,927 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for an 84.3 passer rating. Six of his seven NFL seasons have been with the Steelers since Pittsburgh drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 76 overall pick. Rudolph is 9-9-1 in his career as an NFL starting quarterback with 30 passing touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his starts. His last start came in place of an injured Rodgers in Week 12 of the 2026 season at the Chicago Bears in a 31-28 defeat. Rudolph completed 24 of his 31 throws (77.4%) for 171 passing yards, a passing touchdown and an interception for an 86.9 passer rating. (Not ranked entering Week 11)

29 Josh Johnson Arizona Cardinals QB

Josh Johnson has now been on a game roster for 14 different teams, the most by any player in the 21st century. Johnson played the veteran journeyman he is with an unspectacular performance (155 yards passing and a touchdown on 18 of 31 passing). The Arizona Cardinals can look forward to having a high draft pick in the vaunted 2027 NFL Draft. (Not ranked entering Week 11)

30 Joe Milton III Philadelphia Eagles QB

Joe Milton still hasn't evolved in his three seasons in the NFL, but he made his first start and snapped the Philadelphia Eagles' seven-game winning streak with a 19-16 home win. He threw for 141 yards on 11 of 21 passing while rushing for 7 yards on 5 carries. Milton has a cannon for an arm, but accuracy issues still plague him. It will be interesting to see how he performs against a Dallas Cowboys defense he saw in practice all offseason and preseason on Thanksgiving. (No change)

31 Tommy DeVito New England Patriots QB

Tommy DeVito isn't an NFL starting quarterback, but that's what he'll have to be for the Patriots with Drake Maye (ankle) sidelined. He threw for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 12-of-24 passing after replacing Maye in New England's defeat in Munich against the Lions in Week 10. Across eight career starts, he has a 65% completion percentage, averaging 146.3 passing yards per game, with 7 passing touchdowns and 1 interception. DeVito could have a strong performance in Week 12 against the 1-9 Chargers after not starting since Week 15 of the 2024 season with the New York Giants. (+1)

32 Kyle McCord Miami Dolphins QB