Thanksgiving week is where the rubber meets the road in the NFL. Division races either heat up or see one team separate itself from the pack, like the San Francisco 49ers are beginning to do in the NFC West. The dust has settled on the biggest moves from this month's trade deadline, and they are either paying dividends or, in the Jacksonville Jaguars' case, raising eyebrows for their minimal impact. The sense of urgency cranks up across the league from this week forward.

The holiday itself provides two monumental collisions that will help sort the playoff race and pave the road to the Super Bowl. And just a couple of days later, the 49ers will face a critical battle as part of the traditional Sunday slate. Win that matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco can practically bank on reaching the postseason if not winning the division altogether.

Here are the latest trends in the Super Bowl race heading into Week 12.

Super Bowl odds entering Week 12

Odds via DraftKings, +2000 or better

Stock up: 49ers separate from pack

General manager John Lynch reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension with the 49ers this week. It is well deserved, because he has constructed an absolute behemoth of a team. Lynch's biggest moves of 2026 paid sizable dividends in the drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. None were more fruitful than Mike Evans, easily among the most impactful free-agent signees of the year, who racked up 109 yards in his first game back from Achilles tendinitis.

Speaking of Achilles tendons, it's easy to forget that George Kittle tore his less than a year ago. His remarkable recovery is practically superhuman. He just turned in the best performance by a tight end against the Vikings this season with two touchdowns.

And then there is Brock Purdy. It is a close race between him and Joe Burrow for the NFL MVP award, and Sunday's showing closed any gap between the two. No quarterback had logged a passer rating above 90.0 against Minnesota all year until Purdy went nuclear on the typically ferocious defense and posted an eye-popping passer rating of 146.0. He continues to master Kyle Shanahan's offense, and his acumen has never been more obvious than it was in how he picked apart the Vikings' blitz-heavy scheme. Purdy completed 16 of 18 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the blitz, and his 12.4 yards per attempt on quick passes were the most against a Brian Flores-led Vikings defense.

All of these pieces came together for the 49ers' most impressive outing of the season — one that cemented San Francisco not only at the top of the NFC but also at the front of the Super Bowl race. And the margin between them and the rest of the pack is only getting wider.

NFC playoff picture

49ers (9-1, NFC West leader) Lions (8-2, NFC North leader) Giants (6-3-1, NFC East leader) Panthers (5-5, NFC South leader) Bears (8-2) Vikings (7-3) Packers (6-4)

Stock down: Jaguars show offensive imperfections

Before their 23-18 loss to the New York Giants, the Jaguars were among the buzziest teams in the league thanks to a two-loss record, a scorching offense, and a couple of trade deadline splashes. How quickly things change. The Jaguars are now two games back of the AFC's No. 1 seed instead of just one, the offense is fresh off perhaps its worst showing of the year, and Jordan Davis — who cost a first- and second-round pick at the trade deadline — was a non-factor in run defense in his team debut.

Some of those knocks against Jacksonville will prove to be one-offs in time. It is more likely than not that this squad rebounds in a big way against the Titans in Week 12 and gears up for a surge deep into the postseason. But if any of those issues persist, the most likely culprit would be the offense.

It starts up front where the offensive line is far from full strength. These three positions are of the biggest concern:

Left tackle: Walker Little left the Week 11 game with a knee injury (albeit a minor one that Liam Coen said isn't serious) and is already replacing starter Anton Harrison.

Walker Little left the Week 11 game with a knee injury (albeit a minor one that Liam Coen said isn't serious) and is already replacing starter Anton Harrison. Center: Robert Hainsey is week-to-week with a knee sprain and missed Week 11.

Robert Hainsey is week-to-week with a knee sprain and missed Week 11. Right guard: Patrick Mekari has not played this season due to a back issue that required surgery.

The Giants controlled the trenches, and that had a cascading effect on the rest of the Jacksonville offense. Trevor Lawrence took three sacks, faced 23 pressures, and threw two interceptions. It was his worst game by EPA this year and only his second with a negative EPA (-12.8). He was under duress all game and saw a 45% pressure rate for only the third time this season. And in the run game, the Jaguars matched their least-productive effort of the campaign with just 77 yards and saw lead running back Bhayshul Tuten sustain an ankle injury.

Little's anticipated return to action against the Titans should help the offense bounce back, at least somewhat.

Long shot of the week: Giants (+5500)

There was no better time for the New York Giants to notch their best win of the season than last week, because the rest of the NFC East also won. New York maintained its divisional advantage and needs to keep stacking victories to fend off a Dallas Cowboys team that, for all its flaws, can score with anyone and a Washington Commanders squad that is rounding into form and faces a cushy schedule over the next four weeks.

The combination of John Harbaugh's rebuilt culture and the growing pool of prolific young talent on the roster creates a real playoff contender. For instance, second-year edge rusher Abdul Carter racked up a career-high 12 pressures against the Jaguars, which was the second-highest total by any player in any game all year. And behind his disruptive effort on the defensive front, the Giants logged their first win against a team five or more games above .500 since 2023, when they beat a Philadelphia Eagles team that sat most of its starters in the final week of that regular season.

The Giants will have to win their division to get into the dance. It will be another six weeks until they see another head-to-head matchup against an NFC East team, so in the meantime, they need to keep stacking efforts like the one they just displayed against a Super Bowl hopeful.

Week 12 games to watch

Bears at Lions

Thursday, 1 p.m., CBS, stream on Paramount+

The Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving game is the biggest NFC North matchup of the year to date. Every team in this division is on track to make the playoffs, but these kinds of showdowns are where Super Bowl contenders separate themselves from the average postseason hopeful. Both defenses have been better of late and need to stay that way for Detroit or Chicago to surge all the way to February, so this will be an excellent test, as they match up against some of the best offensive talent and most renowned play-callers in the NFL.

Chiefs at Bills

Thursday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, stream on Fubo (try for free)

A pair of franchises that have regularly butted heads during the Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes eras clash once again in the Thanksgiving finale. This battle ranks among the greatest Thanksgiving contests in league history, as the combined 17-3 record between the teams is the second-best win percentage entering a holiday game in the last 50 seasons. Allen owns a commanding 5-1 lead in regular-season games against Mahomes, while the latter is unbeaten in the postseason at 4-0. There is a strong chance that this will be the first of two meetings between the legendary quarterbacks with the second potentially sending the winner to the Super Bowl.

Seahawks at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox, stream on Fubo (try for free)

As it stands entering Week 12, only one team from the NFC West is set to reach the postseason. That is a stunning turn of events, considering the division was initially projected to send three teams to the playoffs. Seattle is on the outside looking in, and while the gap between it and the 49ers is likely too wide to close before the end of the regular season, this would be a colossal win on the Seahawks' road back to a second consecutive championship. The 49ers took the first matchup in the Pacific Northwest and thus should feel confident about pulling off a sweep when the series heads to the Bay Area this weekend.