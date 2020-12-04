Man another ugly week. Lose the Seahawks pick on that ridiculous Hail Mary and two point conversion (for reasons unknown) by the Eagles, and Baker Mayfield missed a bunch of easy end zone shots to prevent the Browns from covering.

This ain't my year. But much like the NFL season, the show must go on.

Perhaps I can pull out of this tailspin ... though in all honesty, I doubt it at this point. I don't really love many of these games, but then again, maybe that is a good thing given how this season is going.

Latest Odds: Colts -3.5 Bet Now

Frank Reich is not going to get too cute in this spot. This is a totally different Colts defense with Denico Autry and DeForest Buckner back and Indianapolis will be content to run the ball in a multitude of ways to exploit the weaknesses of this Texans defense. Houston's getting a bump here based off some wins over some bad teams, but this is a very different opponent and a Colts team that knows its playoff life is at stake. They cannot afford an AFC loss here. Philip Rivers will be smart enough just dinking and dunking the ball downfield and using the short pass as an extension of the run game. This Colts defensive line will be back to looking beastly. While DeShaun Watson is having an amazing season, this is a very good secondary and the Texans now find themselves without their best receiver (Will Fuller) and their best corner (Bradley Roby) due to PED suspensions.

The pick: Colts -3

Latest Odds: Bears -3 Bet Now

It's not at all unusual to see a team get a bump after firing a coach. Particularly when that coach was not very popular within the locker room and seemingly many of the current and former players were actively waiting for this change to be made. The Bears defense ain't the same without Akiem Hicks and even if he plays in this game, I don't expect him to be himself. Without Hicks, this unit looks quite lost. The Bears have pretty much given up on any semblance of offensive football, and I don't know that this group is going to respond all that kindly to getting publicly called out by a coach who doesn't have much of a resume to stand on himself. Things are getting pretty dire in Chicago, almost as dire as they've been in Detroit most of this season. The Bears know their season is slipping away and I don't think they can do much about it. A typical slow start here could snowball quickly in the wrong direction.

The pick: Lions +3