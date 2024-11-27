Betting against the Tennessee Titans has been a profitable NFL betting strategy this season. Tennessee is 2-9 against the spread, but the Titans are coming off an impressive victory on the road against the Houston Texans as 7.5-point underdogs. This week, the Titans will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Commanders lost at home against the Dallas Cowboys last week, 34-26, as double-digit favorites. According to the latest Week 13 NFL odds, Washington is a 5.5-point home favorite against Tennessee. Other Week 13 NFL spreads of note include Steelers vs. Bengals (-2.5, 47.5), Eagles vs. Ravens (-3, 51) and 49ers vs. Bills (-7, 44.5). If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 13, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot, and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +14000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

New England Patriots are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Indianapolis Colts in a game with an over/under of 42.5.

Washington (-5.5, 44.5) hosts Tennessee in Week 13.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is projected to be a top-10 quarterback this week.

The Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the season.



DFS picks are available for both showdown and classic game formats for Week 13 NFL.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a top DFS selection for Thursday's NFL slate.

One top pick for Week 13 is the Saints (+3, 49.5) covering at home against the Rams on Sunday.

The Bengals (-2.5, 47.5) host the Steelers in a game that opened at Cincinnati -5.5.

The Bills (-7, 46) host the 49ers on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET)

The Detroit Lions will play on Thanksgiving Day for the 85th straight season when they host the rival Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Over/Under is 48.5.

Player props for Thanksgiving include Jared Goff Over 243.5 passing yards. Goff is projected to finish with 292.2 passing yards on average.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET)

An NFC East rivalry takes place when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The total is 37.

Player props include CeeDee Lamb finishing Over 66.5 receiving yards. Lamb is projected to finish with 86.4 receiving yards on average.

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)

The Packers have won six of their last seven games and now they'll take on the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. The Over/Under is 47.

Player props include Tua Tagovailoa going Over 238.5 passing yards. Tagovailoa is projected to finish with 286.2 passing yards on average.

