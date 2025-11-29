Some quality Week 13 NFL betting advice would be to consider anything and everything before placing Week 13 NFL predictions. How teams perform versus the spread on a short week is pertinent for this week's slate, as are how teams perform in adverse conditions or with lengthy travel, which are also relevant with this week's NFL schedule. A dome team in Atlanta has to travel to NYC to face the Jets, as the former may have to deal with the elements. Meanwhile, the Rams, who are one of the biggest favorites per the Week 13 NFL odds at -10.5, will have to travel cross country to Carolina for a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff.

Those are things outside of the NFL spread records one should consider before laying down any wagers. Along with the Rams, other big favorites include the Seahawks (-11.5) versus the Vikings and the Chargers (-9.5) against the Raiders. The heavily favored teams feature the likes of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Sam Darnold and Justin Herbert who could factor into NFL player props, plugged into Fantasy football lineups or be a part of your NFL DFS strategy. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 13, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 13 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Rams (-10, 45) covering against the Panthers. The model has Los Angeles covering in nearly 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Jags' Trevor Lawrence as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty is among the best values at running back for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 13 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. as a top-10 Fantasy tight end this week. Get his full Week 13 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Texans' Woody Marks is projected to be a top-20 Fantasy running back this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 13 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Falcons (-2.5, 39.5) covering versus the Jets, which cashes nearly 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 13 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Larry Hartstein, who is 24-18-1 (+386) over his last 43 NFL ATS picks, is backing Indianapolis (-3.5) to cover at home versus Houston on Sunday.

"The Colts haven't played at home since Oct. 26, when they destroyed Tennessee 38-14. They're a different offense inside, on an artificial surface. This is the one of the only 3.5s left in the market, as money is pouring in on the Colts. Houston's elite defense isn't quite as tough on the road. Lay the points." Hartstein's NFL best bets for Week 13 can be found here.

Broncos vs. Commanders 'Sunday Night Football' picks

The 9-2 Denver Broncos are chasing the top overall seed in the AFC, and they'll go on the road to face the struggling Washington Commanders (3-8) on Sunday night. The Broncos have won eight straight since opening the season 1-2. Six of their past seven wins, however, have been by four or fewer points. The Broncos are 4-3 against the spread in that span, so while they are winning, they haven't been covering with room to spare. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled out. Mike Tierney is on a 15-9 run on picks involving Washington, and he's backing the Broncos (-5.5) to get the cover.

"Siding with a sizable favorite that wins narrowly will be nerve-wracking. Of the Broncos' eight consecuive SU wins, here are the margins in six of them: one, two, three, three, three, four," Tierney said. "On the other hand, the Commodores have failed to cover once during their current six-game SU slide. While both teams have regained a modicum of health, Washington QB Jayden Daniels remains idled, while Denver All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain II is expected to return after three games out. With the league's 14-ranked offense, the Broncos should be able to find sufficient points against the No. 31 defense for a cover." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' picks right here.

Patriots vs. Giants 'Monday Night Football' picks

These teams sit on the opposite end of the standings in their respective divisions with the Patriots atop the AFC East, while the Giants are at the bottom of the NFC East. New York, however, has covered in three straight, while the Patriots are coming off a closer call against the Bengals where they failed to cover as 7.5-point favorites. No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White is on a 127-102 run on NFL picks, returning more than 20 units, and he's taking the Giants and the points in this one.

"The Patriots are on a nine-game winning streak, but the cracks may be starting to show," he told SportsLine. "Drake Maye had accuracy issues in what should've been the easiest matchup he may ever see against a historically bad Bengals defense. The offense's issues from last year may return with the injuries up front, particularly to left tackle Will Campbell, and this is not an ideal matchup for a significant downgrade in protection on the edge. The Giants went blow for blow with the Lions, and I can't see a repeat of their late defensive meltdown with the Patriots' downgraded O-line. While my ratings think this should be 7, I expect it'll end up being another close game for both teams. Get more 'Monday Night Football' picks right here.