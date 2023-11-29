Injuries are unfortunately a reality in the NFL, and as we enter Week 13, all 32 clubs are banged up. The Browns could be in line for another quarterback switch, Packers running back Aaron Jones is nursing a knee injury, as is Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell.

There are also a couple of players who could be set to return to the lineup in the near future, such as Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who both had their practice windows opened this week.

Below, we will analyze the midweek injury reports for all NFL teams that play on Sunday, and break down the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-9)

Seahawks: OG Phil Haynes (toe) OUT; RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen) DOUBTFUL; DE Leonard Williams (ankle), TE Will Dissly (hip), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Cowboys: NONE

It appears Walker is set to miss another game with an oblique injury, as he did not practice all week, and is listed as doubtful. Trade-deadline addition Leonard Williams is questionable to play, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

No players were given game designations for Dallas. Micah Parsons did not practice Tuesday due to an illness, but he was back at practice as a full participant on Wednesday. The same goes for Dante Fowler, who missed Monday's session with an illness as well. Running back Rico Dowdle was limited on Monday and Tuesday with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Colts cornerback Julius Brents (quad) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (shoulder) was limited.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was the only Lion who did not practice on Wednesday, as he sat out with a hand injury. Offensive guard Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist), running back David Montgomery (foot) and defensive back Tracy Walker III (shoulder) were limited participants.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III was the only Steeler who did not practice Wednesday due to an injury, as he's dealing with an ankle issue. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant. So was safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with his hamstring issue.

Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder), linebacker Marquis Haynes (back), tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) and offensive guard Chandler Zavala (knee) missed practice for the Panthers on Wednesday. NFL Media reports Zavala is being placed on injured reserve. Safety Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and offensive guard Cade Mays (ankle) were limited participants.

For the Bucs, linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and defensive tackle Mike Greene (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Carlton Davis (ankle), linebacker YaYa Diaby (ankle) and linebacker Devin White (foot) were limited. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant.

