We have reached Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season, and let's just hope this "week" doesn't last as long as Week 12 did. We didn't have a "Thursday Night Football" matchup to enjoy, but we do have plenty of interesting matchups to look forward to. Additionally, we will have several primetime games this week, with one game on Sunday night, two on Monday and then another on Tuesday.

Several notable players are dealing with injuries as their teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning. Kyler Murray has been hampered by a shoulder injury, Todd Gurley could miss more time due to his knee injury and the New York Giants could end up falling out of first place in the NFC East due to Daniel Jones' hamstring injury. With Sunday's games just two days away, let's take a look at some final NFL injury reports.

All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Browns at Titans (-5.5)

Cleveland was hoping it would get Ward back into the starting lineup this week, but that unfortunately won't happen. He was ruled out on Friday due to his calf injury.

Saints (-3) at Falcons

Colts (-3.5) at Texans

Raiders (-9) at Jets

Bengals at Dolphins (-11.5)

Brandon Allen and the Bengals will certainly miss Redmond on the inside, who has been ruled out with a concussion.

Tagovailoa is officially listed as questionable due to his left thumb injury, so it's possible Ryan Fitzpatrick could get another start vs. Cincinnati. The Dolphins will be very shorthanded at running back, as Matt Breida was placed on the reserve/COVID list this Friday, and the duo of Ahmed and Washington have been listed as doubtful. Patrick Laird is the only other running back currently listed on the depth chart.

Lions at Bears (-3)

The Lions are entering a new era without Matt Patricia, and they will begin it this Sunday without several of their starters. Golladay, Hand and Okudah are going to miss yet another game, while Stafford and Swift are both listed as questionable. The Lions' starting quarterback was a limited participant in practice all week, while Swift, who had been dealing with a concussion but is now suffering from a non-COVID illness, missed practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Bears' final injury report is also a bit worrisome, as there are several notable names listed as questionable to suit up vs. the Lions. While Foles is listed as questionable and was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, head coach Matt Nagy has already said that Mitchell Trubisky will start under center.

Jaguars at Vikings (-10)

Kirk Cousins will be missing one of his tight ends in the passing game this week, as Smith has been ruled out due to a back injury. It will be the second straight game he has missed.

Giants at Seahawks (-10.5)

Giants: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; LB David Mayo (knee) QUESTIONABLE

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; LB David Mayo (knee) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: TBA

Jones is listed as doubtful due to the hamstring issue he suffered last week. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the Giants will make their final decision on Jones once they see how he responds to the long flight to Seattle. In good news for the Giants, wide receivers Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) and Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) both did not have injury designations despite being limited participants in practice all week.

Rams (-3) at Cardinals

Patriots (-1) at Chargers

Eagles at Packers (-8.5)

Broncos at Chiefs (-14)

Washington at Steelers (-7)

Bills at 49ers (-1)

Cowboys at Ravens (OFF)

