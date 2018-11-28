Week 13 NFL injuries: No practice for Cowboys' Smith, Saints' Armstead, but one left tackle not ruled out

The Saints and Cowboys both head into their Thursday night matchup with injury issues at left tackle, but while neither team's starter at the position practiced all week, only one was ruled out as of the final injury reports on Wednesday.

Terron Armstead sustained a shoulder injury in the Saints' win over the Bengals in Week 10, and he was later reported to be out 3-4 weeks while recovering from the injury. This is his third week of sitting out, but considering the team had to play on Thursday, he was always a longshot to suit up for this game. Jermon Bushrod is slated to see another start in Armstead's place on Thursday.

For the Cowboys, Tyron Smith didn't practice all week, but the team listed him as questionable for the matchup with the NFC's current No. 1 seed. Smith dressed for last week's game on Thanksgiving but didn't play as he deals with a neck injury. The Cowboys are obviously holding out hope that he'll feel healthy enough to play by warmups on Thursday night. Cameron Fleming drew the start at left tackle last week and would presumably do so again if Smith can't play against the Saints.

The 6-5 Cowboys will try to slow down the 10-1 Saints on Thursday night. Can they be the first team to deal the Saints a loss since Week 1?

We'll break down all the injuries you need to know about for the Thursday game below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 13. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Saints (-7.5) at Cowboys

Armstead missed practice all week, but his absence doesn't come as a surprise after he was given a timetable of 3-4 weeks of recovery from a shoulder injury he sustained in mid-November. He'll have a shot of playing next week if he can get some practice in. Everyone else on the Saints was upgraded to full practice on Wednesday and is good to go, including rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who missed last week's game with a toe injury while four other Saints players scored touchdowns.

The Cowboys also had their left tackle miss practice all week, but the team was not ready to rule out Smith as of Wednesday, leading him as questionable to play. Martin and Su'a-Filo are also questionable after being limited all week, so questions abound on the team's O-line for this key matchup. The Cowboys didn't have any other surprises on the injury report this week, with Austin, Swaim, Irving and Lee missing practice all week.

Initial injury reports



Colts (-4) at Jaguars

Marlon Mack (concussion), T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Eric Ebron (back) all missed Colts practice to start the week as eight Indianapolis players in all were sidelined. Mack is the least likely to be cleared for Sunday due to the nature of his injury, but we'll keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week to see how quickly the other two are able to return to practice. The Jaguars were missing three players from practice to start the week, including Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Tashaun Gipson (ankle). Eight more players were limited, including six on the defensive side, so it could be a war of attrition when the Colts have the ball on Sunday.

Chargers at Steelers (-3.5)

Vance McDonald (hip) was missing from Steelers practice to start the week, and if he's out this week, Xavier Grimble (concussion, full practice) figures to see more work behind Jesse James. Bud Dupree (pectoral), Morgan Burnett (back) and Marcus Gilbert (knee) were also missing from practice due to injury.

Panthers (-3.5) at Buccaneers

While Devin Funchess was sidelined with a back issue last week, his absence from Panthers practice wasn't injury related, so he appears on track to return in this matchup. Curtis Samuel (hamstring) was one of four Carolina players to miss practice due to injury, while Cam Newton (shoulder) was listed as limited. The Bucs were missing three members of the secondary from practice, including rookie corners Carlton Davis (ankle) and M.J. Stewart (foot). DeSean Jackson (thumb), Gerald McCoy (ankle, shoulder) and Lavonte David (knee) were among the limited participants for Tampa Bay.

Ravens at Falcons (-1)

The Ravens had eight players miss practice due to injury, including new starting running back Gus Edwards, who is dealing with an ankle issue. Joe Flacco (hip), Alex Collins (foot) and Jimmy Smith (illness) were among the group of DNPs as well. Matt Bryant was the only player missing from Falcons practice, but he's managed to play each of the last two weeks after missing time with his back injury. Calvin Ridley (ankle, elbow) and Deion Jones (foot) were limited for Atlanta.

Browns at Texans (-5.5)

The only two players to miss Browns practice due to injury were on the O-line, where JC Tretter is dealing with an ankle issue and Austin Corbett has a foot injury. David Njoku (knee) was the only other Browns player not to practice in full, as he was a limited participant.

Bills at Dolphins (-4.5)

The Bills are mostly healthy coming out of their win over Jacksonville, with John Miller (oblique) and Lafayette Pitts (concussion) the only players sidelined due to injury. Charles Clay (hamstring) was a limited participant as he tries to see his first game action since Week 9. The Dolphins have a lengthy injury report to start the week, but only two players missed Wednesday's practice entirely: Danny Amendola (knee) and Travis Swanson (ankle). Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were among the limited participants.

Bears at Giants (NL)

The Giants are far more banged up this week after having just one player on the injury report in Week 12. However, Evan Engram (hamstring) was the only player to miss practice entirely. The tight end pulled his hamstring in warmups on Sunday and didn't play, and he could be in for a second straight week on the bench if he can't practice.

Broncos (-5) at Bengals

Shaquill Barrett (hip) and Tramaine Brock (ribs) missed Broncos practice to start the week, while Brandon Marshall (knee) was among two players limited. Those are the only Denver players on the injury report this week, though the team did lose Jeff Heuerman to injured reserve. The Bengals had five players sit on Wednesday due to injury, including Carlos Dunlap (hip) and Cordy Glenn (back). A.J. Green (toe) practiced in a limited fashion and could make his return to the lineup this week, which would be a huge help for replacement starting quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Rams (-10) at Lions

Kerryon Johnson (knee) remained sidelined at Lions practice on Wednesday despite the long layoff after playing on Thursday in Week 12. With his absence, he's unlikely to play in this matchup at this point, meaning Detroit will likely lean on LeGarrette Blount on the ground for a second straight week.

Cardinals at Packers (-14)

The Cardinals were missing two linebackers from practice due to injury to start the week, with Deone Bucannon (chest) and Haason Reddick (neck) sidelined. Six more Arizona players were limited, including Budda Baker (knee) and D.J. Humphries (knee). The Packers didn't have eight players at practice to start the week due to injury, with Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb), David Bakhtiari (knee) and Mike Daniels (foot) among those to sit out. Both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Equinameous St. Brown (elbow) were limited.

Chiefs (-15) at Raiders

Sammy Watkins (foot) was the only player missing from Chiefs practice coming out of the bye, and the list of players to participate includes Eric Berry (heel), who hasn't played at all this year but managed a limited session on Wednesday. Anthony Hitchens (rib) and Mitch Morse (concussion) both practiced in full.

Jets at Titans (-8)

Vikings at Patriots (-5)

Stefon Diggs (knee) and Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) both missed practice to start the week, and while Diggs' injury is seemingly nothing more than a maintenance day, Rhodes is under the gun as he tries to make it back from a mild hamstring injury without missing a start. Adam Thielen (calf) was also limited on Wednesday as the Vikings limit practice reps for their star receivers. Tom Brady (knee) popped up on the Patriots' injury report last Friday, and he remains on this week's report as limited to start the week. Julian Edelman (foot) practiced in full, while Rob Gronkowski is off the injury report altogether.

49ers at Seahawks (-9.5)

