Week 13 NFL injuries: Stefon Diggs, Gus Edwards, Sam Darnold, J.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey questionable to play

In a critical week for Fantasy owners with the playoffs right around the corner in most leagues, one star receiver will return to action after a multi-week absence while another's status is in doubt.

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs practiced for the first time this week on Friday as a limited participant, and that action wasn't enough to avoid questionable status for a big matchup with the Patriots. Diggs did say on Thursday that he'd be playing in the game, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), but the questionable tag means we'll have to wait and see if that's the case on Sunday.

One player we know will be out there? Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a toe injury. Green, who has 45 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns on the year, will be returning to an offense quarterbacked by Jeff Driskel after he practiced in full on Friday and avoided a final injury tag.

Other players listed as questionable on Friday include Ravens running back Gus Edwards, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. We'll break down those injuries and everything else you need to know about below.

Colts (-4) at Jaguars

Mack practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, so while he's listed as questionable by the Colts, he figures to be out there on Sunday. Rogers and Turay both popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday, with Rogers a DNP and Turay practicing in full but still being ruled questionable. T.Y. Hilton (groin) remained limited Friday but avoided a final injury tag, as did Malik Hooker (hip) despite being downgraded to DNP on Friday. Eric Ebron is also good to go after full practices on Thursday and Friday. Ramsey and Gipson have a chance to play on Sunday after being upgraded to a limited practice on Friday. Walker could also be back at left tackle in place of Ereck Flowers.

Chargers at Steelers (-3.5)

The Chargers will roll with a committee of Austin Ekeler (neck) and Justin Jackson with Gordon sidelined, and that may put a little more weight on the shoulders of Philip Rivers and the passing game, which could be without Tyrell Williams after a week of limited practices. Gilbert remains out for the Steelers, but Matt Feiler (pectoral) is back to fill in after missing last week's game. Stephon Tuitt (elbow) is also ready to return after a two-week absence, while the Steelers will be fully stocked at tight end with Vance McDonald (hip) and Xavier Grimble (concussion) practicing in full on Friday.

Panthers (-3.5) at Buccaneers

The Panthers had 13 players on the injury report this week, but only one was given a final injury tag. Funchess could also be available on Sunday after getting in a full practice on Friday, so Carolina might be at full strength in a game they desperately need to stop a three-game skid. The Bucs will be without Jackson despite the receiver being a limited participant all week, while their right tackle also is a long shot to play after being downgraded to a DNP for Thursday and Friday. Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and Gerald McCoy (ankle, shoulder) are good to go.

Ravens at Falcons (-1.5)

Both Edwards and Collins went from not practicing on Wednesday to full participants on Friday, so the running back situation for the Ravens isn't as dire as it appears on the surface. Flacco also practiced in full on Friday before earning the doubtful tag, meaning Lamar Jackson is in line to make his third straight start. The Falcons will have Deion Jones (foot) back for the first time since Week 1, and his presence could make a big difference in a matchup with a mobile quarterback and a running game that has been rolling.

Browns at Texans (-5.5)

Tretter has been a fixture on the injury report but has played in all 11 games for the Browns this year. Randall was added to the injury report on Friday as limited, putting his status in doubt for this game. The Texans had seven players limited in practice all week, and while only two received final injury tags, one of those was star pass rusher J.J. Watt, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his big game on Monday night.

Bills at Dolphins (-3.5)

Clay was limited all week before drawing a questionable tag, while corner Taron Johnson (shoulder) was also limited all week but avoided a final injury tag for the Bills. Amendola figures to miss the game after not practicing all week, and that should open up more targets for Kenny Stills and Parker, if he can play after being limited all week. Kenyan Drake (shoulder) was also limited all week but avoided a final injury tag.

Bears (-3.5) at Giants

Trubisky was limited all week before drawing the doubtful tag, so it appears Chase Daniel is in line to make a second straight road start for the Bears. Hicks was upgraded to a full practice on Friday but is still questionable to play, as is Nichols, who was added to the injury report Friday as limited. For the Giants, Goodson was limited all week but still ended up being ruled out along with Engram for this game. Carter was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after being a DNP the previous day.

Broncos (-5) at Bengals

The Broncos could have Marshall back for the first time since Week 8 after he managed a week of limited practices. Emmanuel Sanders (heel) avoided a final injury tag despite being limited on Thursday and Friday. While three Bengals missed practice on Friday, Glenn is the only one not being completely ruled out for this game. One key player the Bengals will have back is A.J. Green (toe), who joined everyone else on the injury report as a full participant in practice and is good to go.

Rams (-10) at Lions

Not only do the Rams have no one to place injury tags on at the end of the week, but corner Aqib Talib (ankle) was activated from injured reserve after a full practice on Friday, putting him on track to make his return to action this weekend. His presence should be a boost for a pass defense that hasn't looked great with him sidelined. Johnson still remains sidelined for the Lions, leaving LeGarrette Blount to handle lead back duties on the ground. Ellington was limited all week, and if he can go, he could see a lot of targets in a passing attack that missing Marvin Jones and Golden Tate from earlier this year.

Cardinals at Packers (-14)

The Cardinals have some issues on defense, though both Baker and Ford practiced in full on Friday. Corey Peters (back) was upgraded to a full practice and is good to go as well. The Packers are the more banged-up team, with all five questionable players limited on Thursday and Friday, including left tackle David Bakhtiari. Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) and Equanimeous St. Brown (elbow) were also limited the last two days but avoided final injury tags.

Chiefs (-15) at Raiders

The Chiefs will have to do without Watkins in the passing game despite a week of rest from the bye week, but Berry could be ready to make his season debut after a week of limited practices. Key and Worley were limited all week for the Raiders, while Hurst got in his first limited practice of the week on Friday, improving his chances of playing in this game.

Jets at Titans (-8)

Darnold was limited in Jets practice all week but was only ruled questionable to play on Sunday, giving him a better chance of returning to action in this matchup than expected. If he can't go, it'll be Josh McCown (back, hand) for the Jets after he was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Five of the Titans' six players who were limited to start the week were upgraded to full practice on Thursday and are all good to go, including Malcolm Butler (concussion) and Adoree Jackson (knee).

Vikings at Patriots (-5)

The Vikings could be missing a major piece on offense and defense this week, as Diggs and Rhodes both earned questionable tags after being upgraded to limited practice on Friday. Diggs has said that he plans to play, so take that how you will. The Patriots uncharacteristically had only one player on the injury report to end the week, meaning Tom Brady (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) are good to go.

49ers at Seahawks (-10)

The 49ers are down two receivers yet again with Goodwin and Garcon sidelined, but Matt Breida (ankle) is good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Wright made his season debut for the Seahawks in Week 8 but lasted only three weeks before being sidelined again, and he remains out for this game. Doug Baldwin (groin) is good to go, giving Russell Wilson his normal complement of pass catchers.

Redskins at Eagles (-6.5)

