Week 13 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Amari Cooper, Desmond Trufant out

The Raiders already knew they'd be without one of their top pass-catchers this week with Michael Crabtree suspended. Now they know their other starter will be on the shelf as well.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants as he recovers from both a concussion and an ankle injury sustained last week. With both receivers out, Oakland will likely start Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson at the position, though the latter has also been limited by a hip injury and is questionable to play. The Raiders are of course facing a Giants team that has dealt with their own injury issues at wide receiver this year and that will be starting Geno Smith at quarterback.

The Falcons won't have cornerback Desmond Trufant available as he recovers from a concussion, and while the secondary managed to play better last year without him during their Super Bowl run, it's still a big loss if you don't have a player graded in the top 10 at his position, per Pro Football Focus. That loss is exacerbated by the Falcons' matchup against a team with two excellent receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The pressure will be on Robert Alford and Brian Poole to step up.

The Bills have a ton of injuries to deal with on offense -- 10 in all -- and four players have been ruled out. That includes top receiver Kelvin Benjamin as he deals with a knee injury. Jordan Matthews would figure to be the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game, but he's questionable to play as well, as is the team's top two tight ends. Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy have their work cut out for them keeping up with the Patriots' attack, especially if any of those questionable players can't go.

The Jaguars are losing one of their top defensive players this week with Telvin Smith on the sidelines. That could mean more playing time for Paul Posluszny, unless the team is ready to lean on rookie Blair Brown. The Jaguars could have a pair of starters back on their offensive line, however, with Jermey Parnell and Patrick Omameh listed as questionable. Both have missed multiple games to date.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 13.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Lions at Ravens

Lions: C Travis Swanson, CB Jamal Agnew OUT; RB Ameer Abdullah, G T.J. Lang QUESTIONABLE



C Travis Swanson, CB Jamal Agnew OUT; RB Ameer Abdullah, G T.J. Lang QUESTIONABLE Ravens: OL Jermaine Eluemunor OUT; RB Alex Collins, OT Ronnie Stanley, ILB C.J. Mosley, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Lions are down one lineman, possibly two after Lang only managed a limited practice Friday. They also won't have a key special teams player in Agnew. Abdullah, like Lang, only had a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday; if he can't go, Zach Zenner and/or Dwayne Washington would see an increase in snaps. Collins earns a surprise questionable tag after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, and if he can't play, the Ravens could rely more on Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen. Baltimore has three key injuries on defense, and all three of those questionable players were limited in practice all week.

49ers at Bears

49ers: TBA



Bears: LB Isaiah Irving OUT; S Adrian Amos DOUBTFUL; G Josh Sitton, CB Bryce Callahan, CB Cre'von LeBlanc, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Deon Bush QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bears are dealing with cluster injuries in the secondary, possibly missing three safeties and two corners. That could bode well for new 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Sitton is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday as he recovers from a concussion.

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings: OT Mike Remmers OUT; LB Eric Kendricks QUESTIONABLE



OT Mike Remmers OUT; LB Eric Kendricks QUESTIONABLE Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant OUT; LB Sean Witherspoon QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Vikings are pretty healthy for this big test, but Remmers remains out at the right tackle spot. He hasn't played since an early Week 8 exit, but the Vikings keep winning anyway. The Falcons are missing a key member of the secondary with Trufant dealing with a concussion, which could mean trouble in a matchup with a top-tier pair of receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Patriots at Bills

Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, OT Marcus Cannon OUT; WR Matthew Slater, OT LaAdrian Waddle, C David Andrews, DE Trey Flowers, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Trevor Reilly, LB Marquis Flowers, CB Eric Rowe QUESTIONABLE



WR Chris Hogan, OT Marcus Cannon OUT; WR Matthew Slater, OT LaAdrian Waddle, C David Andrews, DE Trey Flowers, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Trevor Reilly, LB Marquis Flowers, CB Eric Rowe QUESTIONABLE Bills: RB Mike Tolbert, WR Kelvin Benjamin, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; FB Patrick DiMarco, WR Jordan Matthews, TE Charles Clay, TE Nick O'Leary, OT Sentreal Henderson, OT Conor McDermott, DE Eddie Yarbrough QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Patriots remain without a starting receiver and their No. 1 right tackle, and now the fill-in right tackle is questionable to play on Sunday after missing practice Wednesday and participating in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. Most of the team's injured defensive players have been limited at practice all week. The Bills have 11 players on the injury report this week, and all but one are on offense. With Benjamin out and both Matthews and Clay limited in practice all week, moving the ball through the air could prove tough in this matchup. LeSean McCoy didn't practice Friday but didn't draw a final injury designation.

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, G Ronald Leary, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Domata Peko OUT; TE Jeff Heuerman, DE DeMarcus Walker, OLB Shane Ray, ILB Todd Davis QUESTIONABLE



QB Paxton Lynch, G Ronald Leary, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Domata Peko OUT; TE Jeff Heuerman, DE DeMarcus Walker, OLB Shane Ray, ILB Todd Davis QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, G Jermon Bushrod, S Maurice Smith OUT; RB Senorise Perry, DT Davon Godchaux, S Michael Thomas QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Trevor Siemian is back under center for the Broncos with Lynch out, and he'll have to deal with the absence of Leary, one of the Broncos' best linemen who has yet to miss a start this year. The defensive line is in flux with two players out and a supposed replacement in Walker now dealing with illness. Jay Cutler retakes the reins of the Dolphins offense after missing last week with an injury. With Williams ruled out, Kenyan Drake will likely get all the work he can handle at running back and is in a great spot with the Broncos' line injuries. Jarvis Landry popped up on the injury report on Thursday but is good to go for this game.

Texans at Titans

Texans: WR Will Fuller, OT Julie'n Davenport, OLB Brennan Scarlett OUT



WR Will Fuller, OT Julie'n Davenport, OLB Brennan Scarlett OUT Titans: WR Rishard Matthews QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Both teams are relatively healthy for this game, though Fuller remains sidelined for the Titans in what would have been a great matchup. Lamar Miller was limited Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, but he avoids a final injury designation. Jadeveon Clowney just practiced once this week, a limited session Friday, but is in no danger of missing the game. Matthews was upgraded to limited practice on Friday, improving his odds on playing Sunday. DeMarco Murray missed Thursday's practice will illness but practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: TE Darrell Daniels, C Ryan Kelly, DT Hassan Ridgeway, CB Rashaan Melvin OUT; WR Donte Moncrief QUESTIONABLE



TE Darrell Daniels, C Ryan Kelly, DT Hassan Ridgeway, CB Rashaan Melvin OUT; WR Donte Moncrief QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, OT Josh Wells, OLB Telvin Smith OUT; OT Jermey Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, OLB Lerentee McCray QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Kelly continues to miss time with various injuries, this time a concussion, and the secondary loses a starter with Melvin out as well. Moncrief was able to practice in full on Friday after picking up a groin injury this week. The Jaguars lose a big piece of the defense with Smith sidelined, as he's the No. 2 off-ball outside linebacker in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Omameh and Parnell were questionable all week in practice and getting both back would be a nice boost to the Jacksonville offensive line.

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers: TBA



Packers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Chiefs at Jets

Chiefs: TBA



Jets: TBA



Analysis to come.

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: TBA



Saints: TBA



Analysis to come.

Browns at Chargers

Browns: WR Sammie Coates OUT



WR Sammie Coates OUT Chargers: WR Mike Williams OUT; DT Corey Liuget, CB Casey Hayward, K Nick Novak QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns come into this game relatively healthy aside from the 11 players on injured reserve (including key pieces Joe Thomas and Jamie Collins). Isaiah Crowell and Kenny Britt were both upgraded to full practice on Friday and avoided final injury designations. This is shaping up as a lost year for Williams, a top-10 overall pick. Hayward is a key player in the secondary, so DeShone Kizer could find more success than expected in the passing game if the corner is sidelined.

Rams at Cardinals

Rams: WR Robert Woods, OLB Connor Barwin OUT; RB Malcolm Brown, RB Lance Dunbar QUESTIONABLE



WR Robert Woods, OLB Connor Barwin OUT; RB Malcolm Brown, RB Lance Dunbar QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: WR John Brown, DT Corey Peters, OLB Deone Bucannon, S Rudy Ford OUT; RB Adrian Peterson, TE Troy Nikas, DE Josh Mauro QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Rams are without a key player on each side of the ball with Barwin joining Woods on the shelf. Both Brown and Dunbar practiced in full on Friday, so the team shouldn't have depth issues behind Todd Gurley. Peterson hasn't practiced all week with a neck injury and figures to be on the negative side of questionable. His absence would limit the Cardinals' weapons even further with Brown on the shelf.

Giants at Raiders

Giants: LB Jonathan Casillas OUT; OT Justin Pugh DOUBTFUL; DT Damon Harrison QUESTIONABLE



LB Jonathan Casillas OUT; OT Justin Pugh DOUBTFUL; DT Damon Harrison QUESTIONABLE Raiders: WR Amari Cooper OUT; WR Cordarrelle Patterson, G Gabe Jackson, LB Cory James, CB David Amerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Casillas remains out, but the Giants are getting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson back for this game. The offensive line figures to be a continuing issue no matter who is under center. Sterling Shepard is ready to return after missing last week with migraines. Cooper is a huge loss with Michael Crabtree suspended for this game, and if Patterson also can't go, the team's passing game would go through tight end Jared Cook and receivers Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton.

Eagles at Seahawks

Eagles: LB Joe Walker QUESTIONABLE



LB Joe Walker QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: TBA



Analysis: Unlike Seattle, Philadelphia is pretty healthy coming into this game, though if Walker can't go, the team will be down to its third middle linebacker with Jordan Hicks on IR. Alshon Jeffery was limited early in the week with a foot issue but is good to go for Sunday night.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: TBA



Bengals: TBA



Analysis to come.