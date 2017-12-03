Week 13 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Cooper out, Antonio Brown questionable

The Raiders already knew they'd be without one of their top pass-catchers this week with Michael Crabtree suspended. Now they know their other starter will be on the shelf as well.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants as he recovers from both a concussion and an ankle injury sustained last week. With both receivers out, Oakland will likely start Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson at the position, though the latter has also been limited by a hip injury and is questionable to play. The Raiders are of course facing a Giants team that has dealt with their own injury issues at wide receiver this year and that will be starting Geno Smith at quarterback.

Antonio Brown has proven nearly unstoppable over his career, but a midweek toe injury could keep him out of the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Bengals. Brown was listed as questionable on Saturday's final injury report after missing the last two days of practice, and his absence would obviously leave a massive hole in the offense. It's not all bad news for the Steelers though, as rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is good to go after missing last week's game with a hamstring issue.

The Falcons won't have cornerback Desmond Trufant available as he recovers from a concussion, and while the secondary managed to play better last year without him during their Super Bowl run, it's still a big loss if you don't have a player graded in the top 10 at his position, per Pro Football Focus. That loss is exacerbated by the Falcons' matchup against a team with two excellent receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The pressure will be on Robert Alford and Brian Poole to step up.

The Bills have a ton of injuries to deal with on offense -- 10 in all -- and four players have been ruled out. That includes top receiver Kelvin Benjamin as he deals with a knee injury. Jordan Matthews would figure to be the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game, but he's questionable to play as well, as are the team's top two tight ends. Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy have their work cut out for them keeping up with the Patriots' attack, especially if any of those questionable players can't go.

The Jaguars are losing one of their top defensive players this week with Telvin Smith on the sidelines. That could mean more playing time for Paul Posluszny, unless the team is ready to lean on rookie Blair Brown. The Jaguars could have a pair of starters back on their offensive line, however, with Jermey Parnell and Patrick Omameh listed as questionable. Both have missed multiple games to date.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 13.

Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 13 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:

And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 13 picks:

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Lions at Ravens

Analysis: The Lions are down one lineman, possibly two after Lang only managed a limited practice Friday. They also won't have a key special teams player in Agnew. Abdullah, like Lang, only had a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday; if he can't go, Zach Zenner and/or Dwayne Washington would see an increase in snaps. Collins earns a surprise questionable tag after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, and if he can't play, the Ravens could rely more on Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen. Baltimore has three key injuries on defense, and all three of those questionable players were limited in practice all week.

49ers at Bears

Analysis: C.J. Beathard will be available to play after avoiding a final injury designation, but the team has already named Jimmy Garoppolo the starter at quarterback for this game. All three of the team's questionable players managed a limited practice on Friday, including key offensive lineman Trent Brown. The Bears are dealing with cluster injuries in the secondary, possibly missing three safeties and two corners. That could bode well for Garoppolo. Sitton is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday as he recovers from a concussion.

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings: OT Mike Remmers OUT; LB Eric Kendricks QUESTIONABLE



OT Mike Remmers OUT; LB Eric Kendricks QUESTIONABLE Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant OUT; LB Sean Weatherspoon QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Vikings are pretty healthy for this big test, but Remmers remains out at the right tackle spot. He hasn't played since an early Week 8 exit, but the Vikings keep winning anyway. The Falcons are missing a key member of the secondary with Trufant dealing with a concussion, which could mean trouble in a matchup with a top-tier pair of receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Patriots at Bills

Analysis: The Patriots remain without a starting receiver and their No. 1 right tackle, and now the fill-in right tackle is questionable to play on Sunday after missing practice Wednesday and participating in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. Flowers and Reilly were downgraded to out on Saturday. The Bills have 11 players on the injury report this week, and all but one are on offense. With Benjamin out and both Matthews and Clay limited in practice all week, moving the ball through the air could prove tough in this matchup. LeSean McCoy didn't practice Friday but didn't draw a final injury designation.

Broncos at Dolphins

Analysis: Trevor Siemian is back under center for the Broncos with Lynch out, and he'll have to deal with the absence of Leary, one of the Broncos' best linemen who has yet to miss a start this year. The defensive line is in flux with two players out and a supposed replacement in Walker now dealing with illness. Jay Cutler retakes the reins of the Dolphins offense after missing last week with an injury. With Williams ruled out, Kenyan Drake will likely get all the work he can handle at running back and is in a great spot with the Broncos' line injuries. Jarvis Landry popped up on the injury report on Thursday but is good to go for this game.

Texans at Titans

Analysis: Both teams are relatively healthy for this game, though Fuller remains sidelined for the Titans game in what would have been a great matchup. Lamar Miller was limited Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, but he avoids a final injury designation. Jadeveon Clowney just practiced once this week, a limited session Friday, but is in no danger of missing the game. Matthews was upgraded to limited practice on Friday, improving his odds on playing Sunday. DeMarco Murray missed Thursday's practice will illness but practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

Colts at Jaguars

Analysis: Kelly continues to miss time with various injuries, this time a concussion, and the secondary loses a starter with Melvin out as well. Moncrief was able to practice in full on Friday after picking up a groin injury this week. The Jaguars lose a big piece of the defense with Smith sidelined, as he's the No. 2 off-ball outside linebacker in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Omameh and Parnell were questionable all week in practice and getting both back would be a nice boost to the Jacksonville offensive line.

Buccaneers at Packers

Analysis: Martin's concussion will leave the rushing game in the hands of Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber. Winston practiced in full all week and has already been named the starter despite his questionable tag. Jackson and Brate were both limited on Thursday and Friday. The Buccaneers' already struggling defense will be missing several players as well. The Packers won't have Montgomery back this season after placing him on injured reserve on Friday, but there's a chance Jones can return for this game. If he's out again, Jamaal Williams will handle the rushing workload.

Chiefs at Jets

Analysis: West isn't injured but remains away from the Chiefs for personal reasons. Wilson and Hali both have a good chance at suiting up on Sunday despite the questionable tags. Darrelle Revis could be available to make his season debut against his former team. Forte returned to limited practice Thursday and managed another limited session on Friday. He returned from injury last week to play 29 snaps for the Jets while Bilal Powell was on the field for just 23 snaps.

Panthers at Saints

Analysis: Olsen hasn't practiced all week and could be back on the shelf after returning in Week 12. McCaffrey and Davis were limited Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, while Kalil and Thompson have been limited all week. If any of the team's five questionable players are missing Sunday, it makes beating an excellent Saints team that much tougher. The Saints get great news with Ken Crawley back and Lattimore possibly returning as well after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday. Armstead was also able to get in a limited practice on Friday.

Browns at Chargers

Analysis: The Browns come into this game relatively healthy aside from the 11 players on injured reserve (including key pieces Joe Thomas and Jamie Collins). Isaiah Crowell and Kenny Britt were both upgraded to full practice on Friday and avoided final injury designations. This is shaping up as a lost year for Williams, a top-10 overall pick. Hayward is a key player in the secondary, so DeShone Kizer could find more success than expected in the passing game if the corner is sidelined.

Rams at Cardinals

Analysis: The Rams are without a key player on each side of the ball with Barwin joining Woods on the shelf. Both Brown and Dunbar practiced in full on Friday, so the team shouldn't have depth issues behind Todd Gurley. Peterson hasn't practiced all week with a neck injury and figures to be on the negative side of questionable. His absence would limit the Cardinals' weapons even further with Brown on the shelf.

Giants at Raiders

Analysis: Casillas remains out, but the Giants are getting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson back for this game. The offensive line figures to be a continuing issue no matter who is under center. Sterling Shepard is ready to return after missing last week with migraines. Apple wasn't initially on the final injury report but was added as questionable later on Friday. Cooper is a huge loss with Michael Crabtree suspended for this game, and if Patterson also can't go, the team's passing game would go through tight end Jared Cook and receivers Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton.

Eagles at Seahawks

Analysis: Unlike Seattle, Philadelphia is pretty healthy coming into this game, though if Walker can't go, the team will be down to its third middle linebacker with Jordan Hicks on IR. Alshon Jeffery was limited early in the week with a foot issue but is good to go for Sunday night. The Seahawks continue to deal with numerous injuries, though Wagner is the leader of the unit and was able to play through injury issues last week. Mike Davis excelled in his debut before missing last week with a groin issue, and he looks ready to return.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: TE Vance McDonald, CB Joe Haden OUT; S Mike Mitchell DOUBTFUL; WR Antonio Brown QUESTIONABLE



TE Vance McDonald, CB Joe Haden OUT; S Mike Mitchell DOUBTFUL; WR Antonio Brown QUESTIONABLE Bengals: LB Nick Vigil, LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams OUT; DE Michael Johnson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Brown was unable to practice Friday or Saturday due to a toe injury, and his absence would obviously be a humongous blow for a Steelers team looking to maintain their lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is good to go after missing last week's game, as are linebackers Ryan Shazier and James Harrison. The Bengals are down multiple starters on defense but will have A.J. Green after he was added to the injury report Friday due to illness.