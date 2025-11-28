There have already been four games played in Week 13, but with no teams on a bye, there are plenty more on tap for this weekend.

And while most of the players involved in these matchups will be able to participate, there are of course some who have either been ruled out or whose statuses are up in the air. To keep you updated, we've compiled all the final injury reports for Sunday's slate, plus some initial notes for the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Rams TBA





Panthers Jaycee Horn CB Concussion Out

Cade Mays C Ankle Out

Chandler Zavala OG Calf Out

Christian Rozeboom LB Hip/Hamstrong Out

Claudin Cherelus LB Concussion Out

Carolina will be without its top cornerback, a significant issue against one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. The offensive line is also banged up, and the linebacker corps will still have a pair of absences despite the return of Trevin Wallace, who has no injury designation.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS 49ers TBA





Browns TBA







Analysis to come.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Texans Ajani Carter CB Hamstring Out

Jamal Hill LB Hamstring Out Colts Jaylon Carlies LB Ankle Out

C.J. Stroud will make his return from a concussion for the Texans. The report is otherwise pretty clean.

Daniel Jones is good to go for the Colts despite reportedly having a fractured fibula. They report is otherwise pretty clean.

New Orleans will be without Kamara, which means rookie Devin Neal, who is off the injury report, will lead the backfield. Olave's potential absence would obviously be a significant burden for the offense to bear.

The Dolphins have been shorthanded in the defensive backfield all season. The offense could take a hit if Jackson is unable to play, but could get a lift if Waller is able to return from his injury.

Kirk Cousins will again be without his top wide receiver and could be missing the team's best offensive lineman as well.

The Jets have a fairly clean report here, but Brownlee and Phillips are important defenders for a unit that recently traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams but has played surprisingly well since doing so.

The Cardinals are very banged up in the backfield and could be down to just Michael Carter and practice squad players if Knight can't give it a go. They also have several injuries up front on both sides of the ball. Harrison was limited all week in his attempt to return from appendicitis. Melton got back to a limited practice on Friday after not participating on Thursday.

Morrison is a big absence in the defensive backfield for Tampa. Irving is expected to return to the fold and be part of a hot-hand rotation along with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, per coach Todd Bowles, who also said Mayfield is trending toward playing. Nelson and Reddick are important pieces of the defensive front.

Brian Thomas Jr. has no injury designation and is set to return after his absence. The Jags are missing a couple pieces along the offensive line, as well as one of their best pass rushers, which could help the Titans keep Cam Ward protected for a change.

Speaking of Ward, he will be without his starting center, but could get some help in the receiving corps if Ayomanor is ready to return and Okonkwo plays through his designation. Woods is questionable after missing the game last week.

McCarthy is out with a concussion, leaving Max Brosmer to make his first career start. The Vikings won't have one of their starting guards in front of him. On defense, there are key potential absences at safety and up front -- particularly Greenard and Metellus.

It's a pretty clean report for the Seahawks.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Raiders TBA





Chargers Omarion Hampton RB Ankle Out

Otito Ogbonnia DL Elbow Questionable

Both Hampton and Ogbonnia are on injured reserve. Hampton isn't quite ready, but Ogbonnia might me.

Buffalo will be without one of its best defenders as well as its bookend tackles for this game. Those are massive absences.

The Steelers won't have their starting left tackle, as well as an important interior lineman on their defense.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Broncos TBA





Commanders Noah Brown WR Groin/Knee/Rest Out

Jayden Daniels QB Elbow Out

Drake Jackson DE Knee Out

Will Harris S Ankle Questionable

Tyler Ott LS Illness/Back Questionable

Washington will again be without its starting quarterback and No. 3 receiver, but Terry McLaurin is off the injury report and will play.

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-7.5) (Monday)

The Giants announced on Friday that Jaxson Dart, who missed last week's game with a concussion, will start on Monday.