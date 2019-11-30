Week 13 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Week 13 features one of the biggest games of the year, as the 10-1 49ers head east to face the 9-2 Ravens in what could be a preview of Super Bowl LIV. The San Francisco defense will try to do what few have been able to accomplish this season: slow down MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

In other big action on Sunday, the Titans and Colts will battle in a matchup that has clear implications for the AFC South title race; the Steelers and Browns square off in a rematch of their game two weeks ago that ended with Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension; the Raiders will head to Kansas City looking to upend the AFC West title race; and the Patriots will face the Texans in Houston hoping to stay in front in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 13, and good luck in your games!

Packers at Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -6.5, O/U 46.5



Packers -6.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Packers -6.5, O/U 45

"Green Bay let me down big time last week -- but everyone feasts on the Giants defense. This has bounce-back game written all over it. Daniel Jones is good for at least two turnovers against this attacking Packers defense, and Aaron Rodgers is due for a rebound game. Heck, Green Bay could win by a TD if it just runs the ball. Meanwhile, Jones is being left without a defense or a run game to call his own. There will be sacks. This should be over by halftime. Packers suddenly have Vikings right on their back in the NFC North." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Packers are one of his best bets

Redskins at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Panthers -10, O/U 40.5



Panthers -10, O/U 40.5 Current: Panthers -10, O/U 39.5

"I hate laying this many points, but if there's a team it's relatively safe to do it against, it's the Redskins. Washington's offense hasn't managed to score a touchdown in four of its last five games. Despite winning last week, Washington's stats weren't any different than they've been while losing convincingly to better teams. And Carolina is definitely better than Detroit, because even though they've lost four of the last five, that stretch included at San Francisco, at Green Bay and at New Orleans. Christian McCaffrey will take over here and push the Panthers into at least the high-20s, while Washington could keep kicking field goals and end with six or nine points." -- R.J. White on why the Panthers are one of his SuperContest picks

49ers at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 45.5



Ravens -4.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Ravens -5.5, O/U 46

"Lamar Jackson is the story of the NFL right now. Everything is about Lamar Jackson all the time, and deservedly so. He's been amazing, and he's the clear frontrunner for the MVP after his five-touchdown performance against the Rams on Monday Night Football. Still, while the hype surrounding Lamar is deserved, it doesn't mean that it's not affecting lines, and goodness has it affected this one. The Ravens are nearly a touchdown favorite at home against a San Francisco team that is 10-1. A San Francisco team that the Ravens could very well meet in the Super Bowl were they to get there. A San Francisco team with one of the best defenses in football. Now, I know the Niners have to do the dreaded West Coast to East Coast for an early game trip, but I'm not worried about it. I am concerned by Lamar Jackson, of course, but I also believe this San Francisco defense will give him more trouble than most. The Ravens just shouldn't be favored by this much against another good team." -- Tom Fornelli on why the 49ers are one of his best bets

Titans at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Colts -3, O/U 43



Colts -3, O/U 43 Current: Colts -1.5, O/U 43

"The Titans played really well last week, but they never play well at Indianapolis. The Colts' defense is very good, and they just have to win by a field goal. I don't trust Ryan Tannehill in this spot." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Colts are one of his best bets



Eagles at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -7.5, O/U 46



Eagles -7.5, O/U 46 Current: Eagles -10, O/U 45

I think the Panthers are the best survivor pick of the week and mentioned above why I like them to cover, but if you don't have them available or just want to avoid the team that's likely to be the top pool pick of the week, you should be perfectly safe going with the Eagles. Their lifeless offense will be getting several players back this week, with two of their top three receivers returning from injury and the offensive line whole again. That will give them a boost against a dreadful Miami defense that has looked checked out in recent weeks. And there's little chance the Dolphins find success on offense against an Eagles defense that has improved in recent weeks thanks to better health. This one should be all Eagles.

Buccaneers at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Jaguars -1.5, O/U 49



Jaguars -1.5, O/U 49 Current: Bucs -2.5, O/U 47.5

"Tampa Bay continues to play a motivated brand of football and Bruce Arians is fully checked in and motivated to pile up wins and justify bringing everyone back in 2019. Every win is enormous for Tampa Bay's coaching staff, front office and Jameis Winston's future. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are coming off a brutal beatdown in Nashville against the Titans, where Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill eviscerated them. Teams giving up 100 yards to Derrick Henry since he entered the NFL are 1-5 straight up the following week, which feels a little like a 'steal their soul' factor. ... With Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea on the interior, the Bucs have established themselves as one of the best run defense teams in football. The Jaguars have Leonard Fournette, but I don't think they'll be able to move the ball effectively on the ground. Tampa Bay doesn't have a great run offense, but Ronald Jones has been better and this is a favorable matchup. If the Jaguars are checked out on a 4-7 season at all, Tampa could roll in this one." -- Will Brinson on why the Bucs are one of his best bets

Jets at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Jets -3.5, O/U 39.5



Jets -3.5, O/U 39.5 Current: Jets -3, O/U 41.5

"Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to get hot. They've won three straight games heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati and it seems to revolve around quarterback Sam Darnold, who has elevated his play recently. He's reduced his number of interceptions and just threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 12. The Jets defense has also been pretty stout, allowing just 20 points over the last two games. Andy Dalton will be back under center for the Bengals, but I don't see this group contending for their first win of the season or covering that 3.5 point spread." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he thinks the Jets bank a double-digit win

Sullivan is 112-66-1 straight up with his picks after Thanksgiving, where he almost nailed the final score in the Bills' upset win over the Cowboys.

Browns at Steelers



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Browns -1, O/U 40.5



Browns -1, O/U 40.5 Current: Browns -2, O/U 39.5

Will Brinson: "Over/under 2.5 fights in this game, Pete."

Pete Prisco: "I'll take the over. No, there won't be any swinging helmet fights, but it'll be -- let's not forget the early hits in that game. Dionate Johnson had blood coming out of his ear, and JuJu Smith-Schuster got sent into orbit. It was foul, and I think it'll be foul going back the other way this week. I would lean to the Steelers, even though Duck Hodges is playing. I think he's a step up from Mason Rudolph, and I do think the Steelers defense will be at play here. The Browns will have problems moving the football on them in this one. I would lean to the Steelers, in fact that's one of my best bets."

R.J. White: "This might be the dumbest line I've seen in this whole season. This is the ultimate revenge spot for Pittsburgh. How are they not going to come out ready to beat up the Browns after what happened at the end of that game? That line, wasn't it like Browns -3 at home?"

Prisco: "Yeah, Browns -3."

White: "So why wouldn't the Steelers be -3 in this? Are they that much different after the Browns whooped up on the Dolphins, which is the worst team in the league? ... Cleveland's issue with discipline is going to be a problem in this type of game. They've had a lot of dumb flags this season, they're going to have a lot of dumb flags here ... Pittsburgh has played above expectations this year. Since Ben (Roethlisberger) went out, they're 7-2 against the spread. They're gonna feast off this spot, being home 'dogs, being disrespected. They're not gonna let the Browns come in and sweep them on the season. Win in Pittsburgh? It's just not happening."

Brinson: "Cool narrative. You guys are backing Duck Hodges. Enjoy that ... This is the Browns' Super Bowl right here. They win this game, they can end up making a run to the playoffs and potentially even make the playoffs. I'm not even joking. ... I got the Browns as a best bet. I think Baker (Mayfield) goes off."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets.

Rams at Cardinals



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -3, O/U 46.5



Rams -3, O/U 46.5 Current: Rams -3, O/U 47.5

"The Rams playoff hopes basically disappeared on Monday night in their loss to the Ravens. They looked awful. It will be tough to rebound after that, which is why I think the Cardinals, who are coming off a bye, will win this behind a good day from Kyler Murray." -- Pete Prisco on why he believes the Cardinals will pull off the upset

Prisco has both the Cardinals and the over in this game as best bets this week, which he shared on the Pick Six Podcast (full episode above).

Raiders at Chiefs



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 54.5



Chiefs -10, O/U 54.5 Current: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 51

"The Raiders fooled some into thinking they might be good after ripping off three straight wins over the Lions, Chargers, and Bengals, but after their blowout loss to the Jets on Sunday, they now own a negative-56 point differential -- the seventh-worst in the league. They're 6-1 in one-score games, meaning all six of their wins have come by one score. In other words, they're more lucky than good. And I don't think they're going to be within one score of the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sunday. For all of their defensive struggles and the two-and-a-half game injury to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still 7-4 and, for the sake of comparison, they sport a plus-52 point differential. Mahomes continues to play at an MVP level even if the injury pretty much disqualified him from serious MVP consideration. He's been the league's best quarterback by DVOA, which measures value per play, and only Lamar Jackson has posted a higher total QBR than him. On Sunday, he faces a Raiders defense that is 31st in DVOA. Only the Dolphins have been worse defensively." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Chiefs are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is coming off a 5-0 week as he looks to get hot down the stretch.

Chargers at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Chargers -1, O/U 38.5



Chargers -1, O/U 38.5 Current: Chargers -3, O/U 38.5

"It's astounding how talented the Chargers offense is -- and how little it matters because of L.A.'s penchant for untimely errors. Denver should keep this close in true division-rivalry fashion, but even so, Anthony Lynn has no excuse not to claim this one." -- Cody Benjamin on why he thinks the Chargers will win and cover this week

Benjamin went 3-0 on Thanksgiving, taking all three road teams to win straight up.

Patriots at Texans



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -3.5, O/U 44.5



Patriots -3.5, O/U 44.5 Current: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5

Vikings at Seahawks

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Seahawks -3, O/U 49



Seahawks -3, O/U 49 Current: Seahawks -3, O/U 50

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!