Public perception affects NFL point spreads, and the Week 13 NFL schedule is a prime example. Take the 8-3 Titans hosting the 8-3 Browns, one of the week's marquee matchups. While home field has mattered little in 2020 with few fans in attendance, William Hill Sportsbook still lists Tennessee as a six-point home favorite in the latest NFL odds. Casual bettors know Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill and remember Tennessee's run to the AFC Championship Game last year. They remain extremely skeptical of the Browns, and in particular quarterback Baker Mayfield. So is Cleveland worth backing in your NFL picks and NFL parlays?

Arizona is another team the public is hesitant to back. The Cardinals have lost three of four, the lone win coming via a miraculous Hail Mary. Arizona is a three-point home underdog to the Rams despite L.A.'s 3-3 road record. Should you grab the value on Arizona in your NFL bets? Before making any Week 13 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer swept his best bets last week, cashing cashing easily with the Bills, Saints and Seahawks. Anyone who parlayed his picks was rewarded with a 6-1 payout.

Thus, Hammer enters NFL Week 13 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 12 weeks this season, he is 41-24 on his best bets, a 63 percent cash rate.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 13. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 13 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 13 schedule, Hammer jumped on Chicago (-3) to handle the visiting Lions in a battle of struggling NFC North teams. "Detroit is a bad team that was shut out by Carolina, then blown out at home by Houston," Hammer told SportsLine. "Mitchell Trubisky wasn't all that bad in Chicago's loss to Green Bay. He played well in the second half and has a very strong track record (4-0) versus Detroit. Lay the field goal."

The Bears' season is on the line, and at home they should deliver against a Lions team that just fired their coach and likely won't have star wideout Kenny Golladay (hip).

Latest Odds: Bears -3 Bet Now

How to make Week 13 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two critical matchups: Browns vs. Titans and Rams vs. Cardinals. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 13 NFL expert picks? Which side of Browns vs. Titans and Cardinals vs. Rams do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 13 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 41-24 heater, and find out.