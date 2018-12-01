Week 13 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

With byes in the rear view mirror, there are still 15 games remaining on the Week 13 NFL schedule. There are plenty of tight lines like the Panthers (-3) visiting the division-rival Buccaneers and the Steelers (-3.5) hosting the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. There are also plenty of large spreads, including the Chiefs (-14) visiting the Raiders without running back Kareem Hunt, who was released on Friday. No matter what kind of line you're looking to attack, SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg can help you find plenty of value. In 17 years at ESPN, Goldberg only had two losing seasons, and last year he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now, Goldberg's Week 13 NFL best bets are in and you can only find them at SportsLine.

Last week, Hammer went 2-1 on his best bets, cashing easily with the Bills' outright win over Jacksonville as three-point underdogs, as well as the Giants (+6) at Philly. In that game, New York raced to a 19-3 lead and the cover was never in doubt. In Week 10, Hammer nailed all three of his best bets, and anyone who parlayed them was rewarded with a 6-1 payout.

For NFL Week 13, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would again pay out at 6-1.

One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Bears (-4.5) at the Giants as Chicago guns for its sixth straight win and cover. The Bears have forced an NFL-high 29 turnovers and Giants QB Eli Manning is prone to coughing it up.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will miss another week with a shoulder injury, but backup Chase Daniel threw for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns last game, guiding the Bears to a critical seven-point victory in his first start since 2014. Daniel just has to keep the Bears' offense respectable and the team's all-world defense can take care of the rest.

The Bears have by far the best DVOA and weighted DVOA of any team in the NFL. They're disruptive (34 sacks and 29 turnovers forced) and when they get their hands on the football, they can change the entire complexion of a game in an instant as evidenced by their six defensive touchdowns. Even though the Giants have been better about turning the ball over lately, Goldberg knows a defense of this caliber will challenge Manning.

