Week 13 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 13 NFL parlay.
NFL bettors have been riding the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals to profits all season, as the Rams are 7-4 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 7-3-1. The two AFC West rivals meet for the first time in Week 13, with Rams favored by three in the latest NFL odds. Meanwhile, action will be pouring in on a marquee matchup between two division leaders on Sunday Night Football when the Patriots (-3) visit the Texans. New England is 1-2 against the spread in its last three games, while Houston is 1-3 against the number in its last four. So which Week 13 NFL spreads should you target? Make sure to see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg before you make your Week 13 NFL predictions.
Hammer swept his NFL best bets last week, cashing easily with the Jets (+3) over the Raiders, the Ravens (-3) over the Rams, and the Seahawks (+1.5) over the Eagles. In fact, Goldberg's teams covered by a combined 79.5 points. Anyone who parlayed those NFL picks was rewarded with a 6-1 payout, the third time this year Goldberg nailed his parlay. He's on a 30-20 run on his best bets dating to last year.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him has consistently beaten NFL odds and finished way up.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 13 picks. Head to SportsLine to see them. We can tell you that Goldberg was all over the Colts to cover against the Titans earlier in the week when they were favored by 2.5. Now, he's seeing even more value now with the line down to Colts -1.
It's a critical AFC South matchup and the Colts have been automatic against divisional opponents lately. In fact, Indianapolis has covered its last seven games against AFC South rivals.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has played well as the Titans' starter, with a 114.9 QB rating since taking over. However, Hammer doesn't trust him in a critical game this late in the season, and for good reason: his December quarterback rating hasn't been higher than 86.9 since 2014.
Goldberg also has locked in two more confident picks, including a huge play fading the public. The line is way off in that game, Hammer said. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.
What are Hammer's top Week 13 NFL picks? And in which game should you fade the public hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 13 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's swept his best bets last week by a combined 79.5 points.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Patriots vs. Texans odds, SNF picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Deshaun Watson and the Texans.
-
Report: L.A. open to quarterback change
Change could be coming at the quarterback position in Los Angeles
-
Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, picks and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Dolphins game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Texans to continue without GM
The front office structure is status quo in Houston
-
Packers vs. Giants odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Giants game 10,000 times.
-
Ravens vs. 49ers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Ravens vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
-
Packers at Giants: Live updates, more
Follow all the action as Rodgers brings the Packers to MetLife Stadium to battle the Giants
-
Browns at Steelers: Live updates
Sunday's game has major playoff implications for both teams
-
Dolphins vs. Eagles live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Eagles football game