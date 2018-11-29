Week 13 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 13 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine.

Last week, Hammer went 2-1 on his best bets, cashing easily with the Bills' outright win over Jacksonville as three-point underdogs, as well as the Giants (+6) at Philly. In that game, New York raced to a 19-3 lead and the cover was never in doubt. In Week 10, Hammer nailed all three of his best bets, and anyone who parlayed them was rewarded with a 6-1 payout.

For NFL Week 13, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would again pay out at 6-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Bears (-4.5) at the Giants as Chicago guns for its sixth straight win and cover. The Bears have forced an NFL-high 29 turnovers and Eli Manning is prone to coughing it up.

On the other side, Goldberg is confident in Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel after he went 27 of 37 for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. Daniel did not commit a turnover.

"Daniel played well last week, he's been around a while, and he knows the offense. The Bears will be fine if he has to start again for Mitchell Trubisky," Hammer told SportsLine. "Saquon Barkley isn't going to get 100 yards against this defense, and the Bears are not going to allow Manning to feel comfortable."

Hammer also is all over a team that absolutely nobody wants to back. The line involving that ugly duckling is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.

So what are the three best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see which ugly duckling comes through big-time, and see which spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.