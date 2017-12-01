Week 13 NFL picks: Falcons cover but 'dogs bite back in Pete Prisco's Best Bets

It just won't happen for me this year with my Best Bets. There is no momentum from week to week.

After going 5-0 in Week 11, then getting off to a great start last week with the Chargers against Dallas on Thanksgiving, I went back to stinking it up on Sunday.

What looked like a potential 4-1 week went rotten when the Jets fumbled and stumbled away a lead against the Panthers and the Colts did the same to the Titans, turning winners into losers.

That had me finishing 2-3 on the week, with an overall record of 28-29-1 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest.

I tend to take a lot of underdogs, and the favorites have been killing Vegas this year. That's about to change, which is why I am going to the 'dogs this weekend.

I have four underdogs and just one small favorite as my picks this week. It has to change.

Let's hope for a 'dog weekend.

Ruff, ruff.

This number looks a little odd since the Vikings are playing so well, but it's a second straight road game against a team that is playing its best football. The Falcons' offense against the Vikings' defense will be the focal point here, but watch out for the Atlanta defense. That unit is playing faster again, which it wasn't doing early in the year. It comes up big and the Falcons cover.

This is another number that looks fishy, but I am biting. The Packers played well last week at Pittsburgh, and Brett Hundley seemed to grow up a bit in that game. That will carry over against a bad Tampa Bay defense. Jameis Winston is back for the Bucs, but he will be without two starting offensive lineman. That matters. The Pack will win the game outright.

Jets +3.5 vs. Chiefs

The Jets could have easily beaten the Panthers last week, so they have fight left. Josh McCown is playing well. The Chiefs are not playing well on offense and their defense is so-so. This is a great spot for the Jets to not only cover, but win the game outright.

Arizona played some good defense last week against the Jaguars, which I think will carry over here. The Rams are good on offense, but this number is bloated. The Cardinals are getting solid quarterback play from Blaine Gabbert. I know the Rams blew Arizona out in London earlier this year, but this one will be a much better game. Cardinals might even win it.

The Bengals are playing for their season here against the Steelers, their hated rival. There's a lot of bad blood between these two, which should make for a physical war. The Steelers have come alive on offense, which we expected, but I think the Bengals' defense will be up to the task. They have much more motivation in this one too. Bengals cover and might win.