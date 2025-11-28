Ladd McConkey and the Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a bye and will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. McConkey caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, and while he hasn't been quite as productive in his second season, he has started to pick things up of late. Prior to a three-catch, 13-yard performance before the bye, McConkey had a five-week span where he churned out 30 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

Now he's had an extra week to prepare for a below-average Raiders pass defense and FanDuel Sportsbook sets his over/under for receiving yards at 51.5 yards. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts 63 yards on average for McConkey and he's a lynchpin of a wide receiver-oriented NFL parlay on FanDuel in Week 13.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three wide receiver betting picks for NFL Week 13 (odds subject to change):

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, Over 43.5 receiving yards (-114)

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, Under 73.5 receiving yards (-114)

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 51.5 receiving yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +561 (risk $100 to win $561).

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, Over 43.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Now in his sixth NFL season, Pittman has produced consistently throughout his career and is one of the league's most unheralded threats. He's tracking towards another season with well over 80 receptions -- his fourth in five years -- and is averaging 55.2 yards per game this season. Even against Houston's No. 1-ranked overall defense, Pittman should be heavily featured and he's averaged 47.5 yards against the Texans in his career. The model predicts that he finishes with 53 yards on average.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, Under 73.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

Waddle is the clear No. 1 option in the Miami passing attack since Tyreek Hill (leg) went down earlier in the season. However, the Dolphins have still been inconsistent offensively, scoring 16 points or fewer in three of their last five games. Waddle has failed to reach this mark in six of his 11 games this season and the Saints are actually a surprisingly stingy pass defense (ninth in the NFL). The model predicts 64 yards on average for Waddle.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 51.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

The return of Keenan Allen has cut into McConkey's production a little, but he's still managed to clear this number in six of 11 games overall this season and has had at least 56 receiving yards in five of his last six games. The Raiders have allowed five different receivers to cross this threshold in their last four games. There's some unpredictability baked into this offense, but the model has McConkey bettering this total by double-digits.