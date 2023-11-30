All four teams in the NFC South are below .500, but one will still earn a spot in the NFL playoff bracket by way of winning the division. The Atlanta Falcons are currently on top of the NFC South standings at 5-6 after a win over the Saints last week and now they'll look ahead to a Week 13 matchup against the Jets on Sunday. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite on the road according to the Week 13 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus and that contest has the week's lowest total with the over/under at 34 points.

Which side should you back as you put together your Week 13 NFL parlay picks and what other Week 13 NFL Vegas lines should you target? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 13. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 13 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. After firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada last week, the Steelers only managed 16 points last week against the Bengals, but they did have a season-high 421 yards of total offense.

Now, they'll host the Cardinals, who are coming off a 37-14 throttling at the hands of the Rams last week. Kyler Murray returned to action three weeks ago and led the Cardinals to an upset win over the Falcons, but the defense has slipped up the past two weeks, allowing 419 yards in a loss to the Texans and then a season-high 457 yards last week to the Rams. The model is predicting those struggles continue, a big reason why the model says that Pittsburgh covers in over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 13 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 13 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 13 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 13 NFL best bets from a model on a 175-126 run on top-rated picks, and find out.