Week 13 NFL picks: Patriots take care of Vikings, Chargers upset Steelers and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

It's crunch time with the best bets, a time to finish strong. I got off to a good start this week by putting in an early pick on the Dallas Cowboys plus the points Thursday night. They won the game outright, which I also predicted, to help me get off to a 1-0 start this week.

That ups my record 30-28-3 on the season as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest.

I went 3-2 last week to continue my nice run for much of the past five weeks. I like four other games in the contest this week, and I've added a bonus pick here as well since I did use the Cowboys Thursday night.

So let's keep it rolling as we head into December.

Chargers +3.5 at Steelers

This is a big AFC game, and I think this will be a game where Philip Rivers shines and the Los Angeles pass rushers force Ben Roethlisberger into some key mistakes. The Chargers, even without Melvin Gordon, will go into Pittsburgh and win this game outright. They show they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Lamar Jackson will make his first NFL road start here. While the Falcons aren't great on defense, Jackson's first road start could still factor in here. The Falcons are a much better team at home on offense, and I think Matt Ryan will win a shootout with Jackson. Falcons cover.

The Cardinals appeared to quit last week in their loss to the Chargers. I don't like laying this big a number, but I think this is one of those games where Aaron Rodgers lights up a team with secondary issues. The Packers will look like a team I expected to see this season. At least for a day.

This will be one of those games where Bill Belichick decides he's not going to run into the teeth of the Minnesota defense, but instead will let Tom Brady throw it 40 times. Brady will finally look like the Brady of last year in this one. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins will struggle on the road. Patriots win it.

Bonus pick: Chiefs -14 at Raiders

The Raiders have their bags packed ready for a vacation. And the Chiefs are coming off a bye, which Andy Reid shines at doing. Look for Patrick Mahomes to light up the Oakland secondary. This is ugly.

