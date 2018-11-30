Week 13 NFL Picks: Vikings upset Pats, Colts pile on Jaguars and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

The slump continued. Uggh. Thank you Leonard Fournette for the ejection, by the way, and a first-and-goal to cover turning into a 42-yard missed field goal! Such is life in the topsy-turvy NFL, I suppose. So 1-2, again. Not good enough.

So this week, we are going to go big in an effort to turn the tide. I feel good about some of these matchups, and we've reached the time when some teams are packing their bags and ready to leave home for the winter. I smell some blowouts.

Packers (-14) vs. Cardinals

Arizona is dazed and confused. Josh Rosen is overwhelmed. Steve Wilks looks overwhelmed. And while Green Bay is not great shakes these days, Aaron Rodgers is acutely aware of his place in NFL history and it's time to run up the numbers. Green Bay's young receivers will be too much to handle and no team does blowout losses the way the Cardinals do.

Colts (-4) at Jaguars

Pencil Andrew Luck in for another three-touchdown game. No Fournette means no ball control and Cody Kessler is not an NFL starting QB. The Jags are beyond hopeless, and I don't think they care about getting off the mat at this point. Too much at stake for the Colts and I love Luck against opponents he has a book on.

Ravens (+1) at Falcons

Baltimore has run for 5.3 yards per carry since Lamar Jackson took over. They are uber-physical and confusing at the same time. Good luck for a Falcons defense that has allowed more than 5 yards per carry all season and is running out of steam. Yes it is a rookie QB on the road, but Atlanta struggles in its new digs and the fans know the season is over and if anything I expect them to vent on the home team. No, I don't love Baltimore's secondary against this group, but the Ravens will hold the ball for 38 minutes if they go with the smart approach here.

Panthers (-3.5) at Buccaneers

Must-win game for the Panthers. No other way to put it. No margin for error. I don't like the defense of the Panthers lately, but I also see them putting up 40 points. This is a good time for the Panthers to go on the road and out of the cauldron that Charlotte has become. Cam Newton will take this game over.

Vikings (+5) at Patriots

The Patriots' lack of speed and quick-twitch guys on offense gives me pause, here. Not many guys who can separate, and Mike Zimmer will make you pay if you have to nickel and dime the way down the field. Tom Brady looks very mortal these days and this defense, when it puts it together, has the ability to make an immobile QB pay dearly. I know Kirk Cousins hasn't been great in primetime and all of that, but I smell an upset here.

